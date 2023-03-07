Pizza night Friday
at American Legion
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday for members and their guests.
Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. Many toppings are available, including lots of veggies for those observing Lent. There will also be take-and-bake pizzas.
Community invited to Lenten Brunch March 28
Pentwater’s Centenary United Women of Faith invite all community members to their annual Lenten Brunch, which will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 28 in the church’s Fellowship Hall at 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater across from the Pentwater Post Office. Guest speaker Rev. Sue Beckman will present “It’s about my Father.” Beckman is formerly the pastor of West Golden Wesleyan Church and is currently active with The Ladder Community Center in Shelby.
RSVP by March 23 by calling (231) 869-5900 or by emailing pentwaterumc@gmail.com.
Conservation district
to host bird house build March 25
The Mason-Lake Conservation District is getting ready for spring and hosting a birdhouse building workshop.
The workshop is free and will be held at the Pathfinder Library in Baldwin on March 25 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
All ages are welcome but anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. This workshop will cover the importance of bluebirds in the ecosystem, what they require for habitat and how to improve bluebird habitat. Participants will be provided with a bluebird house to assemble and take home.
Space is limited, so RSVP by March 20 to Seth Hopkins by calling (231) 757-3707 ext. 112 or emailing seth.hopkins@macd.org.
National Archery Day event May 13 at state park
There will be a National Archery Day event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the archery range at Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington.
The event is for participants 8 years old and older. Kids 17 and younger must have a parent or guardian present in order to take part.
Park interpreter Alan Wernette will teach attendees about the history of archery, and will help those in attendance learn more about bows and arrows.
Archers will also learn the correct ways to shoot while observing proper safety procedures. Then they’ll have fun shooting at set targets.
All equipment is provided.
No reservation is necessary; participants simply need to show up.