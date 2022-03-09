LACA to host one-day pop-up sunflower exhibit
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a one-day-only pop-up exhibit featuring sunflower artwork Friday, March 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the arts center’s lower level unframed gallery with 100% of all sales gong to the Red Cross Ukraine fund.
Executive Director Andrew Skinner said the exhibit is the “brainchild” of LACA member and artist Linda Sandow.
The sunflower has long held a meaningful place in the hearts of many Ukrainians as it is their national flower. However, since Russia invaded their country, the plant has become a global symbol of resistance, unity and hope.
Artists interested in featuring sunflower artwork in this one-day-only exhibit can drop off their artwork at LACA 107 S. Harrison St. starting Tuesday, March 8 through Thursday, March 10. Also on Friday, March 11 will be the second of four public artist receptions for “Rabbit’s Universe: Finding Joy Through COVID, Conflict & Quarantine” exhibit in the main gallery. Also on display in the performance hall lobby gallery is Ruth Bloom-Dimmitt’s ‘Weed Haven Whimsey.” Both exhibits will be displayed through March 26.
WSCC Humankind talk
to discuss ‘The Women
of Copper Country’
West Shore Community College will host a discussion of Mary Doria Russell’s “The Women of Copper Country” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 via Zoom. The WSCC faculty panel discussion is also part of the college’s participation in the Michigan Humanities Council’s Great Michigan Read.
“The Women of the Copper Country” is Mary Dora Russell’s imaginative retelling of the 1913-1914 copper country strike in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The novel looks at this important event from multiple points of view, but primarily through the eyes of the women who were leaders of the strike, particularly America’s “Joan of Arc” Annie Clements.
“West Shore’s participation in the Great Michigan Read is particularly special this year because it coincides with the college’s ongoing Humankind theme of ‘movement,’” said Seán Henne, professor of English and education. “The novel focuses attention on the role of immigrant communities in the cultural and economic development of the state. A novel as intense as this one provides a powerful starting point from which we can try to have better conversations about the intersections of immigration, culture, labor, religion, poverty and just growing up in America, both during the 1910s and today.”
Henne will participate in the panel discussion to offer his perspective on the novel’s literary achievement. He will be joined by his colleagues history professor Mike Nagle and chemistry professor Sonja Siewert. Nagle will use his historical expertise to address issues of immigration, working conditions, and the historical accuracy of this work of fiction while Siewert will address the novel from a scientific perspective, explaining the geology of that part of U.P. and discussing the processes used to turn ore into purified metals.
To participate in the free presentation, visit bit.ly/humankindwinter2022.
For more information, visit www.westshore.edu or email humankind@westshore.edu.
Dodson, Harvey
to perform at American Legion
Jimmy Dodson and Bill Harvey will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Ludington American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St. The concert is for members and guests only.