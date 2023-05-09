Fin & Feather Club to host CPL class June 2-3
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a CPL Class on June 2 and 3 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville. Registration is required to take the class.
The time on June 2 is from 6-9:30 p.m. and the class is all day on June 3.
The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members.
Call Jim at (231) 907-8330 to register.
Bike to School Day rescheduled
The Bike to School Day at Ludington Area Schools has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 17.
Mother’s Day tea, fashion show Friday
All women in the community are invited to a tea and fashion show from 1-3 p.m. Friday at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. Models will be showing off clothes and accessories from the Cedar Chest and Moda stores in downtown Ludington. Attendees will enjoy refreshments, door prizes and an opportunity to purchase items on display.
The event is free, but donations will be appreciated. Space is limited, so call (231) 845-6841 to RSVP.
Ramsdell to host Boston Ballet dancer Paul Craig
MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts will host Boston Ballet principal dancer Paul Craig for a short presentation at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13 ahead of his performance at the Ramsdell’s annual gala later in the evening.
The presentation will be discussion-based, and Craig will showcase a little of his performance and discuss the style, history and the nature of the ballet he’ll be performing later in the evening.
Annual gala tickets are no longer available at this time, however, this particular presentation is open to the public.
“We realize that not all can attend the gala but would still love the opportunity to get a sneak peek at Paul’s performance and to hear a little bit about his history at the Ramsdell Theatre,” stated board member Gini Pelton. “We want to celebrate the theater and feel it needs to be shared with everyone.”
Registration is not required. Although this event is free, donations are always welcome. For more information, call (231) 398-9770 or email info@ramsdelltheatre.org.