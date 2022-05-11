Public invited to hear Fr. Omogo speak at Rotary lunch
The public is invited to hear from Fr. Peter Omogo about the progress of the Samuel Omogo Foundation’s water well projects in Nigeria and the community’s involvement during the Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Thursday, May 19 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. The club’s Rotary district wrote a global grant to help wells several years ago, and Omogo will share updates from the region, including construction of a new school. Lunch will be provided. RSVP to Betty Mousel at emousel819@gmail.com. Learn more at www.samuelomogofoundation.org.
Pentwater Library to host talk on heirloom seeds
Interested in learning the benefits of collecting heirloom seeds? The Michigan Seed Library is a seed sharing initiative that has helped establish seed library programs across Michigan. Founder Bevin Cohen will be presenting at Pentwater Township Library at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 16. He will explain the benefits of living closer to the land through seeds, herbs, and locally grown food. This free event is open to the public located at 402 E. Park St., Pentwater.
Mitten Tree continuing this year, helpers sought
The Mitten Tree will continue this year. For those who would like to participate in the Mitten Tree program by knitting, crocheting or sewing mittens, hats or scarves for the needy children of Mason County, help is appreciated.
The program is flexible; participants can choose their own pattern, size and colors, and will be told in advance of needs based on size or gender. Free yarn is available for those who need it.
Call co-chairs Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe at 231) 843-4253 to volunteer, get free yarn or with any questions.
The Salvation Army collects mittens, hats and scarves throughout the year and distributes them to needy children just before Christmas. Simply put them in a bag with your name, address, phone number and quantity of items donated and bring them to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington for the Mitten Tree.
Salvation Army can be reached at (231) 843-3711, and its hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All donations of mittens, hats and scarves are greatly appreciated.
Princess story time coming to library May 14
Royal readers and their caregivers are invited to a special Princess Story Time at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. Miss Ludington Area Allison Kaatz will be sharing a story with local royalty. Tiaras and sashes will be provided. All library programs are free. Children 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Low Vision Support Group meets on third Monday
The Low Vision Support Group meets the third Monday of each month at 1:30 p.m. via telephone. If you or someone you know needs information and support due to poor vision, this group will be helpful.
Call the conference line at (701) 801-6449 and announcer your presence when requested. If your call is a little early, please stay on the line. We hope to resume in-person meetings soon. All are welcome.