Pentwater Lake Association to meet May 17
The Pentwater Lake Association board of directors will meet Monday, May 17th via Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions. Public comments are invited. To join in on this meeting through or to receive a copy of the agenda, email Lynne Cavazos at lcavazos5939@charter.net.
Membership in the Pentwater Lake Association is open to all individuals interested in the lake, its natural resources and water quality. Members do not have to own lake property in order to join the non-profit organization.
Past meeting minutes are available on the Pentwater Lake Association website at www.pentwaterlakeassociation.com.
Destroyer Escort Sailors Association to hold breakfast May 20
The Destroyer Escort Sailors Association veterans group will hold a “back together breakfast” at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 20 at Big Boy. Face masks are required. Contact Dennis at (360) 620-9688 for more information.
Nordhouse Dunes cleanup Saturday
Friends of Nordhouse Dunes (FOND), in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service Huron-Manistee National Forest staff, will be conducting a cleanup from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 in the Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area. The group will meet at the Nurnberg Road parking lot.
Projects for the day include picking up trash, especially trash washed up on the beach over the winter. Also, work will be done to naturalize campsites located too close to the water.
Participants should bring gloves, maybe a shovel or a rake, snacks, water and anything else needed for a day in the woods.
FOND was established in 2019, and its mission is to promote the enjoyment and preservation of the Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area. Through education and teamwork, FOND works to keep Nordhouse a healthy wilderness for future generations.
Pentwater Women’s Club to meet Friday
The Pentwater Women’s Club will hold the May meeting at the newly renovated Park Place located at 310 Rush St., Pentwater on Friday, May 14 at 1:30 p.m.
The meeting will be devoted to planning for the Art & Wine event scheduled for Aug. 23. This event is the main fundraiser for the club’s scholarship fund, which supports Pentwater High School seniors in their post-high-school educational plans. In addition, one scholarship is given to a returning adult at West Shore Community College. Members are encouraged to attend but, if unable to be there please, contact the organization to see how they can be involved in this important fundraising event.
Current State of Michigan mask and social distancing guidelines will be maintained.
Fin & Feather Club to meet Wednesday; clean-up planned for May 15
The Fin & Feather Club will be holding its monthly meeting Wednesday in the clubhouse. Due to COVID-19, there will be no dinner or speaker. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m., along with some basic safety rules. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Seating will be limited to two per table. Do not attend if you have any illness. The club is trying to keep everyone safe.
On Saturday, May 15, the Fin & Feather Club will hold a spring clean-up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring personal protection equipment, gloves, eye and ear protection, and COVID-19-related items. Bring rakes, yard tools, trimmers, blowers, chain saws, etc. Ranges will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mason County GOP to meet Thursday
The Mason County Republicans will hold their regular meeting Thursday at St John’s Lutheran Church. The public is welcome, but attendees are asked to wear face masks. For more information, call Susan Boes at (231) 690-0271.