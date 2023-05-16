Starfish buyback event May 20
The initial buyback event for assault weapons is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m Saturday, May 20 at the Ludington police Department. A $300 supercenter gift card will be given for each weapon turned in.
Let Freedom Ring Patriotic Concert choir rehearsals begin
The community choir for the Let Freedom Ring Patriotic Concert will begin rehearsals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at the United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road. The concerts will be performed at 4 and 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 25. New singers are welcome.
Bill of Rights Institute seeks nominations for National Civics Teacher of the Year
The Bill of Rights Institute is accepting nominations for its inaugural National Civics Teacher of the Year award.
Students, parents, community members and fellow educators can nominate and honor outstanding civics teachers in their local communities.
One teacher will take home a $5,000 grand prize and the title of National Civics Teacher of the Year.
Civics teachers in grades 6-12 are eligible to receive the National Civics Teacher of the Year Award. All nominated teachers will be asked to submit a short essay describing how they equip students to live the ideals of a free and just society.
Ten finalists will be announced in August at the start of the 2023-24 school year — and the National Civics Teacher of the Year will be crowned on Constitution Day on Sept. 17, 2023.
The National Civics Teacher of the Year will win a $5,000 prize and all remaining finalists will receive $1,000.
Nominations for the National Civics Teacher of the Year Award are open now and due by June 30, 2023.
To nominate a civics teacher for the award, visit https://billofrightsinstitute.org/national-civics-teacher-of-the-year.
The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students.
Manistee Community Band announces
summer concerts
The Manistee Community Band and Choir has announced a series of summer concerts, including a performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23 West Shore Community College’s Center Stage Theater.
The WSCC concert will features Adam Graham on bass trombone, and will be conducted by Ryan Biller, graduate of Manistee High School.
The Manistee Community Band is composed of volunteers from Ludington, Manistee, Pentwater and surrounding areas. Anyone who plays an instrument is welcome to join. The band meets one night a week for practices, May through August, in the Manistee High School band room.
The Manistee Community Band also has a chamber choir, also composed of volunteers from the area. Anyone who has choral experience is welcome to join.
For more information, call Biller at (231) 299-5493 or email him at manisteecommunityband@gmail.com.
Other upcoming concerts include:
• a band and choir and band concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 at First Street Beach in Manistee;
• a choir only concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday July 19 at First Congregational Church in Manistee;
• and a band and choir concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15 at Manistee High School. The cost is $10-15 for general admission.