Mitten Tree now in 36th year, seeks help from public
Church Women United of Mason County started sponsoring the Mitten Tree in 1986. This is the 36th year of operation and it is going strong. It is estimated that the program has given approximately 12,000 pairs of mittens, hats and scarves in that time. The Mitten Tree members thank every person who helped with this huge accomplishment.
For those who would like to participate in the Mitten Tree program by knitting, crocheting or sewing mittens, hats or scarves for the needy children of Mason County, help would be greatly appreciated.
The program is flexible; participants can choose your own pattern, size and colors, and will be made aware of any needs based on size or gender.
Call either of the programs co-chairs, Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253 to volunteer, get free yarn or with questions.
The Salvation Army will collect mittens, hats and scarves at any time throughout the year and distributes them to needy children just before Christmas.
Simply put them in a bag with your name, phone number and number of each item on it, bring them to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison Street in Ludington and let them know the items are for the Mitten Tree.
The Salvation Army is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and can be reached at (231) 843-3711.
The Mitten Tree’s goal is to help keep children warm. All donations of mittens, hats and scarves are greatly appreciated.
Craft sale May 21 at Tallman Senior Center
There will be a craft sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at Tallman Senior Center, 6765 E. Marshall Road.
Follow Benson Road approximately 3 miles to Marshall Road, turn and go to the senior center.
Pentwater event
provides student
scholarships
The 15th annual Wine & Art Event, sponsored by the Pentwater Women’s Club, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on May 22, at Park Place, 310 N. Rush St., Pentwater. This popular event regularly draws crowds of up to 200 people.
They come to enjoy the smorgasbord of appetizers contributed by club members, to sample a wide variety of wines provided by Port View Beer & Wine Market, and to bid on hundreds of handmade gift items, artist creations, products donated by local merchants and service certificates. All proceeds benefit the scholarship fund of the Women’s Club which supports the continuing education of Pentwater High School graduating seniors and women returning to college at West Shore Community College to further a career.
The scholarship fund has been supporting students for 47 years and in recent years the proceeds have funded multiple generous scholarships. Event tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. They are available from any club member or can be purchased at Jilly’s and Port View Wine in downtown Pentwater.
One favorite feature of the event is the raffle of a king-sized colorful quilt made by a group of the club members.
Raffle tickets — $5 for one or $10 for three — are available at Jilly’s, West Shore Realty or Sew Let’s Be Quilty in Pentwater throughout the summer. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in front of the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce during Pentwater’s Homecoming Weekend.