Destroyer Escort Sailors Association to hold ‘Back Together’ breakfast Thursday
The Destroyer Escort Sailors Association veterans group will hold a “back together breakfast” at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 20 at Big Boy. Face masks are required. Contact Dennis at (360) 620-9688 for more information.
Fin and Feather hosting CPS class
The Fin and Feather Club will be holding a CPL Class on the evening of Friday, June 4 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and all-day Saturday June 5th in the clubhouse.
The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members. You must be registered to take the class. The class fills up quickly, so call to get signed up. Call Jim Glover at 231-907-8330.
MCC schools having in-service Friday, students off
Mason County Central Schools instructional staff will be taking part in an all day in-service program on Friday, May 21. There will be no student attendance on that day.