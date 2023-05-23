Manistee UMC joins Global Methodist Church denomination
MANISTEE — On Sunday, May 21, Manistee United Methodist Church members voted to leave their current United Methodist denomination and join the newly formed Global Methodist Church denomination.
“We want to be absolutely clear that our church has and will be open and welcoming to all people. We hope to draw everyone into a deep relationship with Jesus Christ and be a community that helps all people to become healthy growing disciples,” stated Pastor Dan Barkholz in a release. “Although we do not perform same-sex marriage ceremonies, we invite everyone to participate in the life of our church (including the LGBTQ+ community.) We believe that Christian unity should bind us together and that we are all in need of God’s life giving grace.”
Services are at 10 a.m. Sundays.
American Legion hosting pizza night Friday
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26 at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Pizza is available for dine-in or pick-up. For pick-up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message.
Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. Pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust.
There will be several toppings to choose from. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Paint with Julie at senior center
Julie Tews will be leading a painting workshop starting at 1 p.m. Friday at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. Participants will be painting on an 8-inch flower pot. The session is $25 with a $15 deposit due at registration.
Everyone is welcome. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information and to register.