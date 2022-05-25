American Legion to host pizza night Friday
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick-up. For pick-up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Cash and checks only. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. There will be several toppings to choose from. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
LHS Class of 1980
40th reunion
The Ludington High School Class of 1980 is planning a 40th reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at the Ludington Boat Club, 502 Lake St. Ludington. The cost is $25 per person and there will be a cash bar.
Send payment to LHS Class of 1980, 25 N. Harrison St., Ludington, MI 49431
Contact Nanette Kibbey-Scribner with questions or updated addresses for classmates at nanette414@yahoo.com or (231) 510-9072.
Trinja Henrickson’s ‘Unbearable Lightness’ on display at LACA June 3-25
Ludington artist Trinja Henrickson’s “Unbearable Lightness” will be on display in the performance hall lobby gallery of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts June 3-25. Henrickson graduated from Grand Valley State University in 1993 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in both painting and ceramics. She then moved to New York City where she spent three years working in the city and making art as much as possible. After moving back to Michigan to start a family, she continued to make art and live creatively. Henrickson works in both the 2D and 3D realms. The process of paper mache has been present in her work since her years at GVSU. Recently it has sprung forth with fervor, aligning perfectly with the raw, emotive energy she is attempting to conduct through these new works.Henrickson taught art history at West Shore Community College for several years in the early 2000s. For the past 24 years, she has worked full time and also raised three children. Art making has continued to be a huge part of her life, and has changed and grown through the years.
In 2006 she launched “First Curve TV,” a local TV program made up of short films that she and her crew produced.
A public artist reception celebrating Hendrickson’s exhibit will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 3. During the reception Henrickson will be on hand to discuss her artwork.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts, at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington, is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Garden club’s Spring Plant Exchange is June 4
The Mason County Garden Club’s Spring Plant Exchange and White Elephant Sale will be Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Leveaux Park, in Ludington. The park is located on the corner of Ludington Ave. and Staffon Street.
Michigan Garden Week, established by Senate Bill 75 in 1989, is June 5-11. The Spring Plant Exchange provides a chance to celebrate this event and to meet other gardeners. Perennials, annuals, trees, shrubs and house plants may be available.
There will also be a White Elephant Sale table with an assortment of treasures. Something for everyone.
All members of the garden club and our community are invited. Bring your family and friends.