Habitat for Humanity extends deadline for ReStore It Challenge
Habitat for Humanity of Mason County has extended the deadline for its Restore-it Challenge to 2 p.m. on June 23.
To participate, find a project piece that inspires you and give it new life. Submit your project for a chance to win prizes and to help Habitat with fundraising as it auctions off the winning piece.
ReStore It Challenge entries are considered donations to the ReStore and, once submitted, become the property of Habitat for Humanity of Mason County. Proceeds will be used to support housing projects in Mason County.
All entries must be accompanied with a “before” photo to be eligible for the challenge. Photos can be submitted to masonrestore@gmail.com, with the subject line, “ReStore It Challenge.” Be sure to include your name.
Group projects will not be eligible for prizes but may submit pieces to be auctioned off.
Pieces are not required to be purchased from the ReStore.
Pieces purchased from the ReStore are eligible for reimbursement at the time of submission and must follow all requirements:
• Reimbursement request form completed
• Purchase was made with a credit card
• Receipt is submitted with request form
• All projects submitted must be completed.
Winners will be selected for most changed, most creative, youth (age 16 and younger), and people’s choice.
Winners will be announced on Habitat for Humanity of Mason County social media pages on July 9.
Register online at www.masoncountyhabitat.org or print out a form and drop it off.
U.S. 31 work set
to begin today
Cold-milling and hold-mixed asphalt resurfacing work on U.S. 31 between Koenig and Mavis roads is now scheduled to start at today and continue through Thursday, weather permitting.
The existing driving lanes will be cold-milled 1.5 inches deep and resurfaced. The roadway will remain open to traffic, but traffic will be restricted to one lane using flag control. Motorists should expect delays and be prepared to stop on U.S. 31 between Sugar Grove and Hoague roads.
Health Department adds several off-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, District Health Department No. 10 is bringing it to the community through off-site vaccine clinics. These clinics are open to the public and no appointment is needed. All clinics will have Pfizer for people 12 and older and most will have Johnson & Johnson and Moderna for people 18 and older.
The following counties currently have off-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled:
Mason County:
• Wednesday, June 2, 2-6 p.m., Ludington High School
• Wednesday, June 9, noon-2 p.m., Caritas Food Pantry, Custer
• Wednesday, June 23, 9 a.m.-noon, Mason County District Library, Ludington
Crawford County:
• Wednesday, May 26, 2-7 p.m., Grayling High School Activity Center
• Wednesday, June 2, 2-7 p.m., Grayling Middle School Gymnasium
Lake County:
• Wednesday, May 26, noon-5 p.m., Baldwin Community School Library
• Wednesday, June 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Bread of Life Food Pantry, Baldwin
Manistee County:
• Wednesday, May 26, 10a.m.-6:30 p.m., Little River Casino Resort, Manistee
Newaygo County
• Wednesday, May 26, June 9, June 30, 9 a.m.-noon, TrueNorth Food Distribution, Fremont
Oceana County:
• Wednesday, June 2, noon-5 p.m., Pentwater Public School Cafeteria, Pentwater
• Tuesday, June 22, July 13, Aug. 10, 4-7 p.m., New Era Farmer’s Market
Wexford County:
• Monday, May 31, 4-6 p.m., Cadillac News Track & Field Invitational
• Thursday, June 3, 3-5 p.m., United Methodist Church, Cadillac
• Wednesday, June 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Harbor View Apartments, Cadillac
• Friday, July 16, 5-7 p.m., Manton Truck Show
More off-site vaccine clinics will be added and announced each week.