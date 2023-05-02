VanderWall invites residents
to office hours
102nd Dist. State House Rep. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, will host local office hours in Manistee, Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties on Monday, May 8.
The meetings take place at the following times and locations:
• 9-10 a.m., Manistee County Building, 415 Third St., Manistee;
• 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St., Scottville;
• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Hart City Hall, 407 S. State St., Hart;
• 3:30-4:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library; 3900 W. White Lake Drive, Whitehall.
No appointments are necessary. Those who are unable to attend can call VanderWall at (517) 373-1747 or email CurtisVanderWall@house.mi.gov.
Victory Township residential spring clean-up May 20
Victory Township will hold its residential spring clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20 residents must be able to unload their own refuse and will be limited to one pick-up or small trailer load to prevent hazardous traffic back-up conditions along Stiles Road. Residents are urged to box or bundle their refuse to expedite unloading. Bring items to the waste reduction transfer site at 5848 N. Stiles Road.
No commercial refuse is permitted, the clean-up is for township residents only. Appliances with freon, yard refuse, construction materials, tires, chemicals and antifreeze will not be accepted.
Proof of victory township residency will be required.
Contact Township Supervisor Jim Mazur 845-7813 for more information.
Library to host final family bingo night Thursday
The Mason County District Library will hold the last family bingo night of the school year from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ludington branch, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
May 4 is Star Wars Day, so there will be some special decorations and prizes.
Mason County District Library events are free.
Children younger than 8 years old must be supervised.