West Michigan SAIL serves area veterans
West Michigan SAIL is offering a one-week-long certified sailing course, available to the public for a fee and to veterans at no cost, Sept. 14-17.
Instructors are certified in U.S. sailing, and West Michigan SAIL is the only accredited sailing school in the state.
The course will feature a sailboat designed and rigged with equipment for special-needs veterans.
Enrollment opened May 1.
For more information, write to West Michigan Sail, P.O. Box 434, Pentwater, MI 49449, email captainlee@wmsail.com or visit www.wmsail.com.
West Michigan SAIL is a 501c3 nonprofit, funded by donations, grants and class fees.
The organization works to help vets build meaningful relationships and restore camaraderie, and to prevent suicide among veterans.
Friends of Ludington State Park announce summer programs
The Friends of the Ludington State Park group has announced the lineup for its summer series. Programs will be held at the Ludington State Park Amphitheater, or at the Lake Michigan Beach House.
Concerts are free, but donations accepted via bucket or at https://friendsofludingtonstatepark.org.
The lineup is as follows:
• Ruth & Max Bloomquist, Michigan folk legends, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, June 13
• Selkie Sounds Celtic music trio, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, June 17
• 80 Cows, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, June 20
• Third Coast Swing Jazz, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, June 24
• Live Birds of Prey Owls, Hawks and more, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, June 27
• Olivia Kimes, Jacob Wolfe, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, July 1
• Nick Veine, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, July 5
• Shari & Wyatt Knapp, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, July 8
• Live Birds of Prey Owls, Hawks and More, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, July 11
• Bill Jamerson Dollar-a-Day Boys CCC program, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, July 12
• Canopy Space, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, July 15
• Chloe Kimes and band, 7 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House, July 18
• Plain Jane Glory, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, July 22
• The Langford Lads Irish-Old Time-Folk Blend, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, July 25
• Michigan Reptiles Amphibians, display 1-5 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House; program, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, July 29
• Steve Berkemeier, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, Aug. 1
• Skipski Magic Family Fun, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, Aug. 5
• Mark Dvorak, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, Aug. 8
• Uneven Ground, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, Aug. 12
• Mike Lenich, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, Aug. 19
• Salt City Dixie Jazz Band, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, Aug. 26
• Eric Engblade, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, Sept. 2.
Faith by the Lake June 24 in Pentwater
Centenary United Methodist Church is hosting Faith by the Lake inspirational workshops from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 24.
All are welcome to participate in Centenary’s first Faith by the Lake, a Saturday morning of singing, small group workshops, and conversations designed to give attendees space to explore and grow their faith.
Each participant can select two workshops from the following:
• “The Faith We Sing!” Workshop about the joy of singing, facilitated by Jenny Lynn Girvan, a retired music teacher who is passionate about how growing faith through song;
• “The Beatitudes, A Kingdom Manifesto,” facilitated by retired Vineyard Pastor Roy Martens;
• “What’s Grace Got to Do with Us?” facilitated by retired United Methodist Bishop Sharon Rader.
• “Introduction to Healing & Faith,” facilitated by the Rev. Dr. Blaine Rader, retired professor and director of various pastoral counseling centers;
• “Theology Done the Pentwater Way,” facilitated by the Rev. Dr. Vaughn Thurston-Cox.
Workshops are held at the church, 82 S. Hancock St.
Registration is encouraged by not required. To register, email pentwaterumc@gmail.com or call (231) 869-5900.