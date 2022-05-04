Riverton Fire
Department pancake breakfast Saturday
Following a two-year absence, the annual Riverton Fire Department Pancake Breakfast fundraiser is returning from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Riverton Township Hall.
The breakfast, which is a fundraiser for the fire department, will include a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale.
Fire Chief Joe Cooper said the money raised, after expenses, goes into the Riverton Fire Fighters Association Inc. account. The breakfast will include scrambled eggs, sausage from Sanders Meats, maple syrup from Kistlercrest Farm, apple sauce, orange juice and apple juice donated by Indian Summer, fruit and coffee.
The cost is a $10 donation per plate, or a free-will donation for children who are 6 and younger.
Spirit of the Woods Folk Festival is June 18
The 44th annual Spirit of the Woods Folk Festival will take place form noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Dickson Township Park, 14279 Coates Hwy., Brethren. The lineup features Hu Dost, Donna Herula and Tony Nardiello, Gavin Mendonca, Stringtown Trio, Seth Barnard and Jordan Hamilton, andThe Handstanders, as well as crafts, food and kids activities. The concert is free. For more information, call the Spirit of the Woods Music Association at (231) 477-5381 or visit www.spiritofthewoods.org.
Sons of American Legion spaghetti dinner May 7
The Sons of the American Legion Unit 76 is sponsoring a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, May 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. Music to follow at 8 p.m. A minimum donation of $5 will be accepted.
U.S. Vets breakfast
Thursday
The monthly U.S. Vets Breakfast will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday at Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 N. James St., Ludington. Newcomers are welcome. For more information, contact Dennis at (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773 or at denster63@gmail.com.
Public invited to Rotary presentation on Nigerian school, well projects
The Rev. Fr. Peter Omogo from the Samuel Omogo Foundation will speak to the Rotary Club of Ludington about the foundation’s work in Nigeria to provide clean water to villages and an effort to build an academy to educate youth so they might escape the cycle of poverty. The public is invited to attend the presentation at the Rotary Club’s noon meeting at the Ludington Area Center of the Arts on May 19.
Gloria Ann’s Catering will cater the meal. Reservations are requested to ensure that there is ample food for those interested in eating. The lunch fee, for those who plan to eat, is $10. Those who wish to attend without eating lunch can do so at no cost.
RSVPs can be texted to Betty Mousel, Rotary Club of Ludington’s international committee chair, at (231) 250-1273. Reservations can also be made online at www.signupgenius.com/go/8050F4DA5AC2DA5FB6-may19th.
Rotary President Chad Inabinet said donations toward the club’s local and international service work are appreciated. Rev. Omogo has presented to the club before. Since 2021, the foundation has worked to bring clean water to the people living in the Nigerian state of Ebonyi, regardless of their religious, political, cultural or lifestyle statuses. The area has many small villages that lack access to clean water leading to many illnesses and premature deaths — including many children age 3 and younger. Woman and children often must trek miles each morning to seek water — often from contaminated creeks and streams, according to information from the foundation.
The foundation has drilled at least 368 wells since 2012 to provide clean water.
Its newest effort, in addition to drilling wells, is to build a school. That effort will be explained May 19.