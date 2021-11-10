Mason County Dems to meet, host luncheon Nov. 13
The Mason County Democratic Party will host a meeting of the Second Congressional Democratic Party at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington. The Fall Soup, Bread and Dessert Luncheon will also be held at the Lakeshore Resource Network from noon to 2 p.m. Seating is limited, so tickets are required. Tickets are a $20 donation. Dana Nessel is scheduled to be the guest speaker, by Zoom, at about 1 p.m.
For more information, contact Ed Miller at (231) 757-3729.
American Legion to host pizza night Friday
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick-up. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 or (231) 852-0400 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. Pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. Several toppings will be available. Take-and-back pizzas will also be available.
Bridge group seeks players
The group that plays bridge on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at the Ludington Area Senior Center is in need of additional players. Games start at 12:30 p.m. Anyone who wants to spend an afternoon of fun and challenging game of cards should join. Contact John Fellows at (231) 843-3063 or Sharon Tushek (231) 920-0704 if interested.
Children ages 5 to 11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
District Health Department No. 10 announced that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now authorized for children 5 to 11 years old at no cost. The health department is now offering vaccines to children in this age group during vaccine clinics or by appointment, and is encouraging parents and guardians to have their kids vaccinated at a time that works best for them.
“We anticipated this approval would happen and are ready to begin administering the COVID-19 to this age group,” said Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “Vaccination continues to be our best tool for protecting individuals from serious illness and limiting the impact of COVID overall. Combining vaccination with non-medical interventions like masks, distance and isolation or quarantine, provides as much protection as possible.”
Parents can schedule appointments for their children at www.dhd10.org/schedule. COVID-19 vaccines for children are expected to be widely available. Appointments allow for more accurate timing and appropriate spacing during indoor clinics. A parent or guardian must be present for vaccinating minors.
DHD10 stated in a press release that COVID-19 vaccines have been rigorously tested for safety, adding that, though rates of severe illness have been lower in children compared to adults, children can get still infected, become ill, and spread illness to others. Vaccinating children ages 5-11 will help lower community transmission, reduce the burden of quarantine on families, keep kids in schools, and protect everyone from COVID-19.
For more information, call the health department at (231) 305-8675 or email us at covid@dhd10.org.
Pentwater Christmas Market returning
After a huge successful kick off in 2020, Pentwater is preparing for its second year of A Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 on the Village Green in Pentwater. Grab the family and join in for a new family Christmas tradition.
Pick out a fresh-cut Christmas tree, wreath, garland and porch pots. Visit more than 20 boutique shops that will be open for holiday shopping.
The event is presented by the Pentwater DDA.