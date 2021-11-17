Kinship Care Recognition Dinner tonight at Scottville Senior Center
The second annual Kinship Care Recognition Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., in Scottville.
The dinner is to celebrate grandparents raising grandchildren, aunts and uncles raising nieces and nephews, and any other caregivers who find themselves in parenting roles for young family members.
Guest speakers include 35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, 101st Dist. State House Rep. Jack O’Malley, Mason County Probate and Family Court Judge Jeffrey Nellis, as well as kinship care family members and advocates Debbie Frisbie and her adopted daughter, Ryleigh Frisbie.
The dinner is open to caregivers only. The senior center asks that attendees wear masks when they are not eating or drinking.
For more information, call the Scottville Area Senior Center at (231) 757-4705.
Free entry Thursday for ‘Gifted’ premiere
Admission will be free Thursday for the opening night of the Ludington High School Drama Club’s fall play, “Gifted.” LHS Principal Dan Mesyar said the admission fee is being waived to encourage people to support the arts.
“Gifted” starts at 7:30 p.m. at Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington.
For the following performances, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday, tickets will be $3 for students and seniors or $5 for general admission.
Stand-up comedy tonight at LACA
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts has teamed up with Fresh Ghost Comedy for a live stand-up comedy event on Wednesday.
Round up your friends for a super funny night of stand-up from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington.
Justin Chupp will be the feature and Ricarlo Williams-Winston will be headlining the show. Ludington’s own Logan Monson will be hosting the evening’s festivities.
Tickets are $10 and are available online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site or in the LACA gift shop or at the door.
For more information, call the arts center at (231) 845-2787.
St. Paul United Methodist Church to host tree-lighting Nov. 28
St. Paul United Methodist Church is inviting the community to attend its outdoor Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.
Carols will be sung and cookies and hot cocoa will be served. The church is located at 3212 W. Kinney Road, on the corner of Kinney and Morton roads in Riverton Township.
For more information, call the church office at (231) 843-3275.
Charity Sew at Scottville Area Senior Center Nov. 16
The third Tuesday Charity Sew session for November will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St. Participants don’t need to stay the entire session, but if staying beyond the lunch hour, they can bring a bag lunch or order a lunch by calling the center at (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The focus will be on sewing holiday items such as table-toppers and runners, pot-holders, hot pads, mini wall-hangings, mug rugs and other themed items to share with HELP Ministries in Ludington. Most supplies will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own fabrics and patterns, and should bring a sewing machine. For more information about the workshop, call Norma at 757-2315.