Mason County Road Commission to close to the public
Due to increased COVID-19 cases and the recent MDHHS order, the Mason County Road Commission has closed its office to the public, vendors and salespeople, and is asking that anyone with questions to call the office at (231) 757-2882.
At this time, the office staff members will continue to work on sight, wear a mask and maintain the recommended 6-foot distance from one another.
Crews are being instructed to report to their trucks and only enter the building if necessary, to help protect the health and safety of our employees and community. Residents will continue to see road commission employees out every day to maintain safe travel on the roads.
In the event of an emergency, call 911.
Emanuel Lutheran suspends public worship
After carefully considering the increase in COVID-19 cases in Mason County, the governor’s directive on Sunday evening and the bishop’s recommendation, the Council of Emanuel Lutheran Church has decided to suspend public worship.
Beginning this Sunday, and until further notice, Emanuel will be offering Sunday morning services on Facebook Live from the sanctuary of Emanuel.
Amber Twp. cancels monthly meeting
The Amber Township Board has canceled its monthly board meeting, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23, due to the second COVID-19 wave.
All meetings and hall rentals are also canceled and will be re-evaluated on Dec. 10.