Hart series earns award for upcoming concert
The Hart Community Performing Arts Series has received a John Stites Jazz Award in support of its upcoming Friday, Nov. 18 concert.
The concert will feature NYC-based trumpeter and vocalist Benny Benack III and his combo, along with highly regarded jazz vocalist Lauren Henderson.
As part of its education mission, the series will host a jazz master class featuring Benack and Henderson for high school jazz band musicians on Friday afternoon. Students from seven area high schools have been invited to attend. Information on the concert is available at the series website, www.hartseries.org.
Stites grew up in Kalamazoo, where he learned to play the trumpet and developed an interest in jazz. After his passing, a trust that he established created the John Stites Jazz Artist Organization.
The organization funds advanced studies for emerging and established professional jazz musicians’ concerts, competitions and projects that expand jazz audiences in the Midwest.
Pyrate Heads plan visit to Sandcastles Saturday
The Lakeshore Pyrate Heads will stop by Sandcastles Children's Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave. from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The Pyrate Heads will have some stories to read to kids.
Those who want to dress in pirate attire are welcome to do so.
There will be a craft too.
Admission is $9 per person or free for kids 1 and younger.
Members can come right in.
Catholic Daughters to host dinner Saturday
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Ludington No. 745 will hold a pork and sauerkraut dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Simon Catholic Church, 702 E. Bryant Road, in Ludington. Take-out will be available, and there will be macaroni and cheese for kids.
The cost is $12 for adults, or $6 for children 6 to 12 years old.
Ludington Writers group to bring guest author to library Thursday
Author Anne-Marie Oomen will present a reading from her forthcoming book, “As Long As I Know You: The Mom Book” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
The Ludington Writers group is sponsoring the free public event.
Oomen, a long-time friend of Ludington Writers, is a renowned author of nonfiction and poetry with local roots in Oceana County.