American Legion to host pizza night Friday
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday for members and their guests. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick-up. For pick-up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. There will be several toppings to choose from. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Libraries host Creative Kids event Friday
The Mason County District Library is holding Creative Kids from noon to 3 p.m. Friday while school is off. Come to the Scottville Library to see Miss Emily and play with the toy trains. See Miss Katie in Ludington with games and crafts. The events are fun for all ages and families. All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children 8 and younger must be supervised.
Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market opens Friday
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host its second Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market starting Friday and continuing through Dec. 17.
The holiday artist market allows area artists an opportunity to display their artwork to community members looking for unique, locally made gifts. The market is a multi-artist exhibit and sale with each artist having their own designated wall space. During the market, LACA’s main gallery will be filled with different wall artwork, with 8-foot displays, 12-foot displays, and two spaces for jewelry artists.
Holiday artist market sales will be handled through LACA’s gift shop, with 30% commission for LACA members and 35% commission for non-members.
The artist market will be open during LACA business hours — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. LACA will also have extended special shopping hours Sunday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 11.
For more information, visit the LACA, 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington or call (231) 845-2787.
Shop with a Cop/Shop with a Hero pie auction today
The Ludington Police Department’s Shop with a Cop/Shop with a Hero pie auction to raise money for Mason County children, grades K-5, to shop for their families during the holiday season, goes live on Facebook today.
The auction is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and pie pick-up will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Pies are shown on the 2022 Shop with a Cop/Shop with a Hero Pie Auction Facebook page.
Those looking to donate a pie to the auction can either download the entry form from the event’s Facebook page or pick one up at the LPD. Pies are to be dropped off at the LPD from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Swiss steak dinner Friday
The Pere Marquette No. 299 Free and Accepted Masons will hold a Swiss steak dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 at the temple, located at 108 W. Ludington Ave.
The cost is $15 per person. There is plenty of parking in the rear of the building.
Proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund.
Christmas in the Village Dec. 4
The Village of Free Soil will host its Christmas in the Village event form 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Community Center. There will be pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a book giveaway, face-painting, games, gift bags, cookies and punch and more.
The even in sponsored by the Free Soil Area Senior Center, the Free Soil/Meade Fire Department, the village council and the township board, as well as local churches and businesses.