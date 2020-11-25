Collection for Mitten Tree starts Nov. 30
The Church Women United group is sponsoring the Mitten Tree again this year, but the collection method will be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The collection site will be at the Salvation Army, 1101 S. Madison Ave., Ludington, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4.
Items should be packaged in a bag or a box with a tag attached where the number of pairs of mittens, number of hats and number of scarves are listed that are in the box. Also write your name on it.
The Mitten Tree also is seeking financial donations, and those can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army.
Riverton Township cancels Dec. 7 meeting
The Riverton Township Board is canceling its scheduled Dec. 7 meeting. The next scheduled meeting is at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2021.
Deadline is Friday for children’s farm coloring contest
The deadline to submit artwork for Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm’s November coloring contest is Friday.
The theme for the contest is Thanksgiving, and it is open to special-needs individuals of all ages, as well as seniors.
Ribbons will be awarded after the deadline to the top three art pieces in each group. Include your name, full address, age and if you are special needs, write “s.p.” on the picture or envelope.
Drawings can be mailed to Circle Rocking S Children’s Fam Inc., 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411.
The contest is free to enter, and participants can include as many entries as they’d like. Pictures will not be returned. They will be hung in the barn for visitors. be returned. They will be in the barn for all the visitors to see.
For more information, call (231) 462-3732, email circlerockingsfarm@att.net or visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org.