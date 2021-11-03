Michigan Dunes DAR to host Veterans Day salute
The Michigan Dunes chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will hold a national salute in honor of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier centennial at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Victory Memorial Park. The ceremony is open to the public.
West Shore Bank kicks off annual Spirit of Giving fundraiser
West Shore Bank invites the public to join in making a difference this holiday season by donating Christmas meals to local families in Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Benzie counties.
For the 13th consecutive year, West Shore Bank is partnering with area grocery stores and food pantries to provide Christmas meals for families in the area’s communities through its Spirit of Giving fundraising campaign, which got underway Monday.
Each grocery partner provided special pricing for a complete meal ranging from $12 to $18.50. With the money raised, West Shore Bank will distribute meals to food pantries in Mason, Oceana, Manistee and Benzie counties. To help stretch dollars even further, West Shore Bank will match the first $2,500 raised.
Any individual or business who would like to make a tax-deductible donation can stop by West Shore Bank during regular banking hours, donate online at www.westshorebank.com or mail a check made payable to “Spirit of Giving Fund” to West Shore Bank, Attn: Spirit of Giving, P.O. Box 627, Ludington, MI 49431. Donations are accepted through Friday, Nov. 26.
DHD10 launches secure texting system for COVID notification, contact tracing
District Health Department No.10 has again launched a secure text message notification system, TigerConnect, to inform individuals of positive COVID-19 test results and to begin contact tracing.
Individuals will be sent a text message to their cell phone from a local area code 231 number. The initial text message will contain a link that recipients need to click on to enter a chat discussion. In order to enter the chat, they will be required to enter their date of birth for privacy purposes. Once in the chat, they will be able to view a message that either asks them to reply to the case investigator with a good time to call or will provide them links to education as well as a link to a case investigation survey.
This survey only asks for information that is allowable under the Public Health Code and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability (HIPAA) Privacy Act, such as demographics, symptoms, occupation, attendance at public events or gatherings and people with whom they may have been in close contact. The survey does not gather any private information like social security numbers, personal passwords or banking details.
The TigerConnect system also allows two-way communication between a positive case and a health department case investigator which provides the positive case opportunity to ask, and quickly receive, answers to any questions the individual may have. It is important to note that a positive case may still receive a call from a case investigator prior to receiving or responding to the text message. It just depends on where the case investigator is in the investigation process.
For more information, call (231) 305-8675 or email covid@dhd10.org.
Sandcastles offers free admission to frontline medical workers in November
Sandcastles Children’s Museum is happy to announce free admission for frontline medical workers during the month of November. Those who work in the medical field can obtain free admission for themselves and their immediate family by showing their employee ID at the front desk anytime during the museum’s business hours of 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays; 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Masks are required for everyone 2 and older and are available for purchase at the front desk. Thank you for partnering with us to keep all visitors safe.
For more information, visit www.sandcastleschildrensmuseum.com or find Sandcastles Children’s Museum on Facebook.
Craft and Vendor Show Saturday at American Legion
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 76 will hold its annual Craft and Vendor Show on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is open to the public and will be held at the American Legion Post Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Vendors include Avon, Bubba’s Knife Shop, D. Wright Woodworking, My Canvas Acrylic, and there will be crocheted items, customized creations, T-shirts, earrings, water bottles, jewelry, quilts and sewn items, dreamcatchers, flowers, organic CBD products and more.
Manistee Area Public Schools to host COVID-19 vaccine, flu-shot clinic
Manistee Area Public Schools is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine and flu-shot clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, at the Manistee Middle High School, 525 12th St., Manistee. The public is welcome and no appointment is necessary.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free, and Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available. The flu shot is covered by most insurance plans. If not covered, the cost is $37, or $46 for high-dose, preservative-free shots.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet Nov. 8
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.