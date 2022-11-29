Indoor Christmas bazaar Saturday at Scottville UMC
There will be an indoor Christmas bazaar with Christmas cookies and a bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St., Scottville.
American Legion to host pizza night Dec. 9
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 for members and their guests. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick-up. For pick-up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. There will be several toppings to choose from. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
LACA announces
December workshops
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host several fun and festive December workshops this holiday season.
Deb Borema’s cardinal felting workshop on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Registration is $30 for LACA members, $35 for non-members, and includes all supplies.
Sheila Preston’s clay fish ornament glazing workshop on Friday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. Registration is $20 for LACA members, $25 for non-members, and includes all supplies.
Angela Rozhon of ZooTown Cookies will teach how to decorate six cookies during her Christmas cookie decorating workshop on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. Registration is $40 for LACA members, $45 for non-members, and includes all supplies.
Marie Marfia’s pastel ornaments workshop on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration is $40 for LACA members, $45 for non-members, and includes all supplies.
Learn more about these workshops and register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or call (231) 845-2787.
LACA is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. In addition to art workshops in December, LACA is hosting its annual Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market and Festival of Wreath silent auction. Both are open to the public during LACA’s regular hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Mitten Tree adds
donation boxes
Those donating hats, mittens and scarves to the Mason County Mitten Tree project, will have some additional options for where to drop off their donations until Tuesday.
In addition to the Salvation Army drop-off site, four days only, a drop box marked “Mitten Tree Donations” will be placed in the lobby Fifth Third Bank, West Shore Bank’s main location, Safe Harbor Credit Union, and Preferred Credit Union. The boxes will be available on during banking hours. The donation boxes opened Nov. 28.
Participants should put their donations in a bag with their name, address, phone number and the number of items included before placing them in the drop boxes.
Donations for the Mitten Tree can still be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington. Salvation Army hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the phone number is (231) 843-3711.
The public is encouraged to participate in the Mitten Tree program by knitting, crocheting or sewing mittens, hats or scarves for the needy children of Mason County.
The program is flexible. Participants can choose their own patterns, sizes and colors. There is free yarn for those who need it. Call co-chairs Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253 to volunteer, get free yarn or to ask any questions.