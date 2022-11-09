MCE craft bazaar is Saturday
Mason County Eastern’s annual craft bazaar will be held from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday in the gym. There will be 30 vendors participating, with room for more.
PFLAG Manistee will meet via Zoom Nov. 13
Manistee PFLAG — an organization committed to supporting LGBTQ+ people and their friends and families in the Ludington and Manistee communities — will meet via Zoom at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. The group will discuss attitudes toward elderly LGBTQ+ people.
LGBTQ seniors have been insulted, made the target of pranks, and joked about openly in dining rooms and hallways. Friends, families and LGBTQ allies have questions about how to support their LGBTQ loved ones.
PFLAG Manistee sees a connection between supporting LGBTQ youth and supporting senior LGBTQ people, reflecting the continuity between youth and maturity. It’s all about the same human beings at different stages of life. In October, PFLAG Manistee members shared their stories at the senior center in an effort to open the conversation about LGBTQ people and the challenges faced by them and their families in the current culture.
Recently PFLAG learned about SAGE Metro Detroit Services & Advocacy for LGBT Elders, which was founded in Detroit in 2015. Judy Lewis, SAGE Metro Detroit’s director of training and education, will speak at PFLAG’s Nov. 13 meeting about the work of this organization in the Detroit area and how her experiences could help to better support LGBTQ seniors in the Manistee community.
The Nov. 13 meeting will be a Zoom meeting for this month only.
To register, visit pflag-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0qdeGhqjgiGdSC0rEYS0W-PMVRXsOA7GAc or send an email to pflagmanistee@gmail.com to request a registration link.
Canvas to Card workshop coming to LACA Sunday
Mary Case’s Canvas to Card workshop offers students an opportunity to learn professional acrylic painting techniques and how to turn artwork into printed greeting cards. This two-hour workshop will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Registration is $35 per session for LACA members or $40 for non-members, and includes all supplies. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
Create an 11-inch by 14-inch canvas painting of any subject. Students can use one of Case’s reference images or bring their own. Case will teach acrylic painting techniques that she uses in her paintings. She will assist students in creating masterpieces.
Case will print two greeting cards for each student by photographing the finished paintings and creating a digital image. Shortly after the class, students can pick up their set of greeting cards. Case will also provide students with the digital image and instructions on how to create more greeting cards from future paintings.
This workshop is fun and informative. Students can create unique holiday cards from their original artwork. All materials are included.
Case is a local artist, instructor and gallery owner in Ludington. She sells her paintings and pottery in her gallery and at www.artbymarycase.com. Her teaching studio is located on Dowland Street, two blocks straight east of the carferry.
American Legion Auxiliary meets Nov. 14
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 at the Post, 318 N. James St.
November crEATivity Art Kits now available
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts’ free crEATivity Art Kits are now available to area children and adults.
This month’s art kit features instructions and all of the supplies for an origami lotus flower project. Included in the kit are five sheets of origami paper, index cards, tape, scissors, a pencil and a pencil sharpener.
CrEATivity Art Kits can be picked up free of charge, while supplies last, at the Lakeshore Food Club, the Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville, and Sandcastles Children’s Museum.
Art kits projects are designed by students from the Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design at the University of Michigan.
Grant funding from the Women Who Care of Mason County, the Pennies from Heaven Foundation, the Community Foundation for Mason County and the Great Lakes Energy People Fund, as well as support from Engine Creative, have helped make this community project possible.