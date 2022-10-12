Proposal 3 support rally Saturday at Library
Northwest Michigan for Reproductive Freedom will hold a demonstration in favor of Proposal 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in front of the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.The aim of the event is to support the Proposal 3 ballot measure, which would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.
TED Talk today at
Ludington Senior Center
There will be a TED Talk at 3 p.m. today at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. The topic will be about how fun plays a role in health. Attendees will have the opportunity to watch the video and have a group discussion afterwards.
St. Paul UMC to host trunk-or-treat
St. Paul United Methodist Church at 3212 W. Kinney Road in Riverton Township will host its Trunk-or-treat event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
For more information, contact the church office at (231) 843-3275.
Vendors sought for American Legion Auxiliary holiday craft show
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 76 will hold its annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Visit www.alaunit76ludington.us for more information and booth registration form. The event is open to the public and will be held at the American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St. in Ludington.
American Legion to host pizza night Friday
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday for members and their guests.
Pizza is available for dine-in or pick-up. For pick-up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust, with a choice of several toppings. Take-and-bake pizzas are also available.
Charity Sew
meets Oct. 18
The next session of Charity Sew, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Scottville Senior Center, will feature a variety of projects. Thanks to a couple of generous donations of flannel, participants can choose to make bibs, receiving blankets, lap quilts, burp cloths and more. Patterns will be available for those who prefer not to sew flannel. Sewing machines will be needed; there are loaners at the senior center for those who can’t bring a machine.
Charity Sew meets on the third Tuesday of each month at the center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville. Participants do not need to attend the entire session. Those wanting lunch can reserve a meal by calling the center at (231) 757-4705 prior to 9 a.m. on Oct. 18. The entrance to the center is behind the building. For additional information, contact Norma at 757-2315.