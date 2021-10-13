VanderWall announces series of coffee hours
35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, has announced that he will host a series of coffee hours on Friday, Oct. 15 and Monday, Oct. 18.
The coffee hours are open to residents of the 35th District to express their opinions or concerns about state government or to request assistance with a state issue. VanderWall will meet with constituents at the following times and locations on Friday, Oct. 15:
• 9-10 a.m., Reed City Council Chambers, 227 E. Lincoln Ave., Reed City
• 10:30-11:30 a.m., Lake County Administration Building, Board of Commissioners Room, Second Floor, 800 Tenth St., Baldwin
• noon-1 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 Main St., Scottville
• 2:30-3:30 p.m., Manistee County Administration Building, Board of Commissioners Room, 415 Third St., Manistee
On Monday, Oct. 18:
• 9-10 a.m., Crawford County Administration Building, Board of Commissioners Chambers, 200 W. Michigan Ave., Grayling
The 35th District includes the Benzie, Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon and Wexford counties.
For more information, contact VanderWall’s office at 1-855-347-8035 or by email at sencvanderwall@senate.michigan.gov. Write to VanderWall at Sen. Curt VanderWall, P.O. Box 30036, Lansing, MI 48909-7536.
Hart Community Performing Arts to returns Oct. 29
The Hart Community Performing Arts Series will return with a full slate of concerts scheduled for the 2021-22 season. Since its inception in 1999, the series has presented 139 concerts offering live performances of classical music, jazz, voice and dance to its audiences and has become a vital part of the cultural life of the community.
The series will return on Oct. 29 with a concert by the Alliance Brass Quintet. Other artists and programs will follow throughout the winter and spring of 2022.
Season tickets for the 2021-2022 Hart Community Performing Arts Series are now on sale. Those interested in purchasing tickets can find full information on the Association’s website, www.hartseries.org or they can contact series director Tom Kirk at tomkirk@hart.org.
Mason County Township Officers to meet Oct. 21
The Mason County Township Officers Association will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday Oct. 21 at Riverton Town Hall, 2122 W. Hawley Road.
The speaker for the meeting will be Dani McGarry of the Mason-Lake Conservation District to talk about programs, Household Hazardous Waste collection, and how it works with the townships. The public is invited to attend.
AFFEW reschedules invasive species tour is today
AFFEW has postponed its invasive plant tour until Wednesday at 10 a.m. It will take place at Cartier Park.
Mason County GOP executive committee meets Thursday
The Mason County Republicans Executive Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mason County Airport. The guest speaker will be Sheriff Kim Cole, who will give a PowerPoint presentation about his recent trip to Washington, D.C.