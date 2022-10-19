Story walk at Ludington Library
Thanks to a partnership with the Mason-Lake-Oceana Great Start Collaborative, the Ludington Library presents the book walk for “There Was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Bat” by Lucille Colandro.
Signs are located along the north and east fences of the backyard at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. Visitors are invited to read the book as they walk. The backyard is open all hours, and the book walk will be open throughout October.
Applications available for Jaycees fundraiser
The Ludington Area Jaycees group is wrapping up its season at the mini golf course Friday through Sunday, and the organization is gearing up to award funding to area nonprofit organizations through its Mini Golf Major Project Grant Program.
Application forms for nonprofits are available under the “More” tab at www.jciludington.org.
The deadline to submit is Oct. 31. Submissions can be emailed to jayceesfundraiser@gmail.com or sent to Ludington Area Jaycees Mini Golf Major Project Grant Program, P.O. Box 411, Ludington, MI 49431.
Last year, the Jaycees awarded a total of $30,000 to five area organizations enriching the community.
Magician Gordon Russ presents spooky,
monster magic at Ludington Library
Families are invited to see magician Gordon Russ at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
The show is full of family fun and spooky frights for all ages. Children younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All Mason County District Library programs are free of charge.
Mason County Township Officers Association to meet Oct. 20
The Mason County Township Officers Association will be having its quarterly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at Victory Township Hall on Stiles Road at the intersection with Victory Drive.
VOTE411 guide helps voters
The nonpartisan League of Women Voters (LWV) wants the public to know that there is an online guide to help inform voters about ballot choices in the Nov. 8 general election.
The guide, VOTE411.org, can help voters make an informed decision at the polls. Voters can type in their addresses on the website to view all the candidates and proposals that will be on the local ballot.
The LWV is a grassroots, nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of public policy issues and influence public policy through citizen education and advocacy.
For more information about the LWV visit www.lwvmanisteecounty.org.