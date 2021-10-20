Public comment sought at Transportation Committee meeting on Oct. 28
The Ludington Area Small Urban Transportation Committee, which is responsible for transportation planning in the Ludington Small Urbanized area, is seeking public
comment on the transportation planning process. The planning and project selection process includes projects being discussed for submittal for the Fiscal Years 2023-2026 State Transportation Improvement Program and corresponding amendments.
The program lists federally funded transportation projects that are located outside Metropolitan Planning Organization boundaries and is developed in a cooperative effort between federal, state and local officials and serves as the final link in the transportation planning process. Its primary purpose is to identify transportation programs and projects to be funded with federal aid in accordance with federal law and regulations. This plan is an outline of the transportation needs of the State of Michigan for the next four years.
A public comment period is scheduled at the Ludington Area Small Urban Transportation Committee meeting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 28.
The meeting is being held at the Ludington Mass Transit Authority, 5545 Carr St., Ludington. The public will be given an opportunity to make public comment during the established agenda items at the beginning and end of the meeting.
Indoor walking at LHS to be allowed starting Nov. 1
Indoor walking will be allowed in Ludington High School on weekdays beginning Monday Nov. 1. The front door on Washington Avenue will be unlocked from 3 to 4 p.m. Walkers must exit the building by 5:30 pm. Walking is allowed only in the high school main hallways around the cafeteria square. At this time, masks are highly recommended. If there is no school due to weather, school breaks or professional development days, there will be no walking. Call the LASD athletic office at 845-3811 with any questions.
MCC Middle School parent-teacher conferences Wednesday, Thursday
Mason County Central Middle School parent-teacher conferences will be held Wednesday, Oct. 20 for students with last names starting with A-L, and Thursday, Oct. 21 for students with last names starting with M-Z. Conferences are from 4-7 p.m. Enter through the main doors by the middle school office. If there is a conflict, feel free to attend either conference. Progress reports will be handed out at this time. The school is asking that only one parent attend per student and masks are suggested.
Health department announces flu-shot clinic today
District Health Department No. 10 is hosting a flu-shot and COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., in Ludington.
The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37. High-dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46. The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Please bring your insurance cards and your driver’s license with you.
Many health insurance plans now cover the cost of flu vaccines. If not, DHD10 may be able to help through Vaccines for Children and other programs. The health department can bill many insurance coverage plans and answer questions about possible exemptions.
Those who are unable to attend one of the scheduled clinics can call 888-217-3904 to schedule your flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine at the DHD10 office.
For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm.
Pizza night Friday at American Legion
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza on Friday, Oct. 22 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick-up.
Customers do not need to be a member to place a takeout order. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 or (231) 852-0400 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Have your order ready when you call. The legion will need your name, type of vehicle and color. The total amount due will given when customers arrive. Only cash and checks are accepted as payment. The legion will call you when your pizza goes in the oven. Pick up is in the back parking lot. Do not get out of the car, we will bring your order to you. There will be a sign where you are to pull up.
All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust with several topping choices. Take-and-bake pizzas are also available.
No-cost vaccine clinics in Shelby today, Scottville Thursday
Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. is offering no-cost COVID-19 vaccine clinics form 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Northwest Michigan Health Services office, 119 S. State St., Shelby; and on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center, 6050 N. U.S. 31, Scottville.
Judge David Thompson to speak at Manistee Tea Party meeting
The Manistee Area Tea Party will hear from 19th Circuit Court Judge David J. Thompson on Thursday. Thompson will speak about legislation that raises the age of those considered adults in the criminal justice system from 17 to 18. It went into effect on Oct. 1. The focus will be on the legislation’s impact on local courts and other county services.
The meeting will be held in the banquet room at the Bungalow Inn, on U.S. 31 south of Manistee. The social hour and optional dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will follow at approximately 6:30.
Manistee Area Tea Party meetings are open to the public at no charge. Find more information about the group by searching for Manistee Area Tea Party on Facebook, or call Bob Zielesch at (517) 404-7783.