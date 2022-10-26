Pizza night Friday at American Legion
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza for members and their guests from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust, with several toppings to choose from. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Paint with Julie Friday
at senior center
Julie Tews will again hold a painting class beginning at 1 p.m. Friday at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. Participants will paint two mini-canvases with seasonal themes. A small easel for display is included. The cost is $20, with a nonrefundable $10 deposit at the time of registration. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information.
Women Who Care
to meet Nov. 1
Women Who Care of Mason County will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road.
Nominations will be made to determine which nonprofit organizations the group should donate to. The August meeting led to a $6,685 to the FORWARD Human Trafficking Task Force. New members welcome. More information is available on Facebook at Women Who Care of Mason County or by emailing wwcofmc@gmail.com.
Trunk-or-treat Saturday at Ludington UMC
There will be a trunk-or-treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.
League of Women Voters to host election
presentation Wednesday
Confused about the upcoming Nov. 8 election? Watch the virtual presentation “What is on Your Ballot,” featuring the pros and cons of the state ballot proposals and an overview of the election process. The League of Women Voters (LWV) of Manistee County will host this virtual event at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Watch on Zoom with the meeting ID No. 828 1892 2046 and passcode: 351571. The program will also be on the LWV Manistee County Facebook page.
The LWV of a nonpartisan, grassroots political organization that aims to encourage informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy. For more information, visit www.lwv.org.
Line dance class starts Thursday at LACA
Amy Christian will provides weekly line dance instruction and practice from 6 to 7:30 p.m. starting Thursday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
This is a drop-in class; pre-registration is not available. The fee is $10 at the door, cash only. Visit www.ludingtonartcenter.org or call (231) 45-2787 for more information.