‘Sense & Sensibility’ opens Nov. 5 at MCC
Mason County Central’s production of “Sense & Sensibility,” will run Nov. 5-7 at A.O. Carlson Gym at MCC high school.
Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6, and the play will conclude at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Shifting Landscapes series to focus on science in November
The Mason County District Library and Abondia Center will now turn to science in for the Shifting Landscapes public lecture series. On Monday, Nov. 1, a lecture about what science is, what scientists do and what makes science trustworthy will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ludington Center for Arts, and on Zoom, featuring West Shore Community College biology professor Paul Bilinski.
Science is the second topic in the Shifting Landscapes series, which is exploring six areas of our lives that have been reshaped by or during the COVID-19 pandemic and the many events that have occurred in the past 20 months.
Bilinski will discuss the scientific method and how it has endured in diverse forms for thousands of years. He’ll also look, from a scientist’s point of view, at the statement “science is real,” and explore why the facts of science — and recommendations for masking for COVID-19 — keep changing? Other questions Bilinski will consider include. Bilinksi will also discuss the various science fields today, the types of degrees make a difference in what a scientist does, how time and technology have changed how scientists work, and more.
In asking questions about the nature of science and vaccines with respect to the pandemic, the series hopes to answer questions on people’s minds and helps people get more out of news sources, as well as their health professionals and others.
There will be a lecture on vaccine science on Nov. 8 and a lecture on epidemiology on Nov. 15, both at LACA.
There will be no sessions in December, but Shifting Landscapes will start again Jan. 10, focusing on education. Topics including the 1619 Project on Jan. 10, critical race theory on Jan. 17, and teaching difficult truths to children on Jan. 24.
Events are free, live or by Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful. To register, visit www.mcdl.pub/sl-register. For information check the Mason County District Library website at www.mcdlibrary.org or contact Thomas Trahey at ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org or Brooke Portmann, Abondia Center director, at baportmann312@gmail.com.
Trunk-or-treat event Saturday at Our Savior Lutheran
Our Savior Lutheran Church at 765 W. U.S. 10 in Scottville will be holding a trunk-or-treat from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, with the hope that children will stop by the church before proceeding to Scottville in time for trick-or-treating in the city and a trunk-or-treat at Mason County Central. For more information, call the church at (231) 757-2271. Office hours are 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.
Mitten Tree deadline is Dec. 18
The Mitten Tree, a program sponsored by the Church Women United of Mason County and facilitated by the Salvation Army, provides knitted, crocheted or sewn hats, mittens and scarves to those in need in Mason County. Volunteers wishing to participate should contact co-chairs Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe (231) 843-4253 for directions, assistance or yarn.
Donations can be submitted to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington before Dec. 18. Provide your name, address, phone number and quantity of items donated. The Salvation Army is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at (231) 843-3711.
MCC community visioning forum set for Wednesday
Mason County Central Schools will host a community forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. During the forum, school officials will talk with the public about MCC’s plans to pursue a facilities bond to fund district upgrades and new additions. The district is planning to have the bond issue on the ballot during the May 2022 election.
The community forum will take place in the cafeteria of the high school, at 300 W. Broadway St. in Scottville.
The public is invited to join as district leaders continue the conversation about the future of the district and MCC’s school facilities, and input from the community is welcome.
Those who are unable to attend the forum in-person can join live via Zoom by scanning a QR code on the district’s website, www.mccschools.org.
The forum will also be recorded and available on the district’s website after the event.
Following the forum, a survey will be uploaded to MCC’s mobile app and its website to seek further comment.
For more information, contact the Mason County Central Office at (231) 757-3713.