St. Paul UMC to host trunk-or-treat
St. Paul United Methodist Church at 3212 W. Kinney Road in Riverton Township will host its Trunk-or-treat event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
For more information, contact the church office at (231) 843-3275.
U.S. Vets breakfast Thursday at Brenda’s Harbor Cafe
The monthly U.S. Vets breakfast — formerly the Destroyer Escort Sailors Association breakfast — will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. Jame St., Ludington.
For more information, email Dennis at denster63@gmail.com.
Chili cook-off, more Saturday at Ruby Creek
There will be a chili cook-off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Ruby Creek Conservation and Recreation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch. Bring pot of chili, vote on best pot, or just come, eat, and judge.
There will also be chocolate desserts.
The cost is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, contact Janet DeYoung at (231) 233-4637.
Ludington AAUW branch meets Oct. 10
The Ludington chapter of the American Association of University Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 127 E. Ludington Ave.
On the agenda is a tour of the Museum by Deb Borema. Cider and donuts will be provided.
DHD10 hosting COVID booster, flu-shot clinics
District Health Department No.10 is hosting public COVID-19 and flu-shot clinics at the following locations and times:
• Mason County: Friday, Oct. 7, 1-3 p.m., Free Soil Senior Center, 8480 N. Democrat St. Free Soil;
• Lake County: Friday, Oct. 7, 5-7 p.m., Baldwin Community Schools, 525 4th St.;
• Manistee County: Thursday, Oct. 6, 9-11 a.m., United Methodist Church, 7861 Main St., Bear Lake
Car show, more Saturday in Pentwater
On Saturday the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce will host the Oktoberfest Classic Car and Hot Rod Show.
There will be peak fall colors and many fun activities in Pentwater. Oktoberfest events including the Classic Car and Hot Rod Show, Stout Stumble 5k Walk/Run, Pentwater Home Tours to benefit COVE, live music, seasonal beverages, yard games, food trucks and more.
In addition to the fantastic activities, stroll through the town for fantastic sales and specials at the unique shops and restaurants.
Check www.pentwater.org/calendar or the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce social media channels for event related updates.
Vendors sought for American Legion Auxiliary holiday craft show
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 76 will hold its annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Visit www.alaunit76ludington.us for more information and booth registration form. The event is open to the public and will be held at the American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St. in Ludington.
#WillStrong charity euchre tournament Saturday at Treetop Meadows
Treetop Meadows and the Flewelling family will host a #WillStrong charity euchre tournament on Saturday at 5230 W. Angling Road in Ludington.
Doors open at 2 p.m. Check-in and registration ends at 3 p.m. and games start at 3:30. Registration at the door is $30.
All proceeds will benefit the WillStrong Foundation, which is being built to help families deal with cancer diagnoses.
All participants must be at least 16 years old with knowledge of the game.
There will be a chili cook-off, beer and seltzers, and a 50/50 raffle.
Find the event on Facebook for more information.