Veterans Back Together breakfast is Thursday
The Destroyer Escort Sailors Association is holding a Veterans Back Together Breakfast at 9 a.m. Thursday at Big Boy, 5275 W. U.S. 10, Ludington.
American Legion to host pizza night Friday
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza on Friday, Oct. 8 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. You do not need to be a member to place a takeout order. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Please have your order ready when you call and be ready to provide your name, as well as the type and color of your vehicle. Totals will be provided when you arrive for pickup. Only cash and checks will be accepted. Those who order will be called when their pizza goes in the oven to prevent people from waiting longer than necessary. Pick up is in the back parking lot. Do not get out of the car, we will bring your order to you. There will be a sign where you are to pull up. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. Several toppings are available. You can also take your pizza home to bake.
AAUW to meet Oct. 11
The Ludington Area American Association of University Women (AAUW) is meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 501 E. Danaher St., Ludington. The public is welcome to attend.
Use the back entrance behind the church where there is a parking lot. The speaker will be James Jensen, and he will give a presentation titled “9 We Are,” the story of several women who graduated in 1933 from a local high school.
Benzie Historical Society Lecture Oct. 14
A lecture on growing up on a Nugent Farm in Benzie County in the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s will be presented at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Mills Community House in Benzonia as part of the Benzie Area Historical Society’s Benzonia Academy Lecture Series and is also available by Zoom.
LACA October
workshops start today
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a number fun and exciting workshops for artists of all skill levels during the first week of October:
• Marie Marfia will host the first of two Pastel Basics workshops from 1-4 p.m. today. Students will explore different papers, mark making and under painting among other techniques. The cost of the workshop is $20 per-session for LACA members and $25 for non-members. All materials will be provided.
• Mary Case will host a Handmade clay leaf workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. today. Enjoy making a beautiful clay leaf to proudly display on a table or in a garden. No experience necessary. The instructor will guide participants through each step for a beautiful result. The cost of the workshop is $42 for LACA members and $47 for non-members. Students may come in for a second session at no cost to glaze their piece or have the instructor do it by choosing for a variety of colors.To register for any of these workshops visit ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops or call (231) 845-2787.