People Fund grant applications due Oct. 1
The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is now accepting letters of interest and grant applications from nonprofit organizations throughout its local service area for the fall grant cycle. Letters of interest are due by Oct. 1. If the letter of interest is approved, the applicant can then submit a grant application by Oct. 15. All letters and applications are accepted through a new online grant application portal that can be found at www.gtlakes.com/people-fund.
With the purpose of bettering local communities, the People Fund is supported solely by Great Lakes Energy members. Those who participate in the program allow their electric cooperative to round their monthly electric bill to the next whole dollar amount.
Since 1999, more than $3.9 million has been awarded to charitable and community organizations throughout Great Lakes Energy’s 26-county service area, which stretches from Kalamazoo to the Mackinac Straits. The People Fund recently awarded more than $263,000 in grants during the 2021 spring grant cycle.
Nonprofit organizations can read program details and apply online at www.gtlakes.com/people-fund. Non-profit organizations that serve communities located in the Great Lakes Energy service area are eligible to apply.
The next People Fund grant opportunity will be available in April 2022.
Blessing of the Animals is Sept. 19
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, will host its annual Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 1:30 p.m. sharp.
The 26th annual outdoor church service is free, and will be held rain or shine under tents or in the barn. People, pets and livestock of all ages are welcome. All pets must be on a short leash/lead, or in a carrier. Owners are completely responsible for their pets. Attendees do not need to have a pet to come.
Bring a flower to memorialize pets that have passed away.
There will be a silent auction and a pet show following the service.
There is a $5 fee for entry in the pet show, and all funds will benefit special needs therapy programs at the children’s farm.
Contests include pet-owner lookalike contest for dogs, cats and other animals; pet costume contests for large- and small-breed dogs, cats, horses/ponies, livestock, rabbits, rodents, fowl, reptiles/amphibians and others; people costume; horseshoe tossing; pie-eating; seed-spitting; bale tossing; rubber-chicken tossing; egg tossing; chicken-calling; and more.
Live accordion music will be provided by Helen Herzberg, and the Fountain Fire Department will be present, offering tours of the fire truck.
For more information, visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org or call (231) 462-3723.
Kingdom Life Healing Ministries Healing School is Sept. 21-25
Kingdom Life Healing Ministries Healing School will take place Sept. 21-25 at Manistee United Methodist Church, 387 First St., in Manistee.
This is the fifth year Manistee UMC has hosted the school.
The school is conducted by the Rev. Bobby Cabot, a retired Methodist minister and president of Kingdom Life Healing Ministries. Learn more about Cabot and the program, and see testimonies, at www.klhm.org or on YouTube.
For more information, or to register, call (231) 723-6219 or visit www.manisteeumc.org.
If participants register by Sept. 7 they receive a discount.
Veterans Back Together Breakfast is Thursday
The Destroyer Escort Sailors Association is meeting for its Back Together Breakfast at 9 a.m. Thursday at Big Boy, 5275 U.S. 10, in Ludington. For more information, contact Dennis at (360) 620-9688.
West Michigan Hacklers to meet Thursday
This Thursday the West Michigan Hacklers fly-fishing club will meet at 7 p.m. at the Crystal Valley Town Hall, 1499 E. Hammett Road, in Hart. There will be free fly-tying lessons for new members. For more information, contact Dorothy Schramm at (231) 301 5121.