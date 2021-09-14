Serve Ludington Day is Oct. 3
Radiant Church in partnership with Trinity, Prayer & Praise, and Cornerstone Church are coming together in a united worship service and serve project at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3 at Oriole Field. The churches will worship together and then all attendees will divide into groups and serve the community.
Amber Township clean-up day is Saturday
The clean-up day for Amber Township is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Amber Town Hall, 171 S. Amber Road. No chemical, oils or paints will be accepted. Please have items bagged, bundled or boxed.
Due to COVID-19, township workers will not unload your items, residents must unload their own or bring someone to help.
Those with questions can contact Supervisor James Gallie at (231) 757-0377.
Todd Reed exhibit open at WSCC, reception set for Thursday
West Shore Community College’s Manierre Dawson Gallery is displaying the work of local photographer Todd Reed, with an exhibit that will be open until Oct. 10.
A reception will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at the gallery in WSCC’s Arts and Sciences building. During the reception, Reed will be sharing a documentary on his work and signing copies of his book “Todd Reed: 50 Years Seeing Michigan Through a Lens.”
Since the early 1970s, Reed has been a highly respected image maker, first as photojournalist, then as a landscape photographer. In the 50 years since he began capturing images, he has produced several award-winning photographs and shared his knowledge and techniques with burgeoning photographers. Reed taught photography at West Shore Community College for 25 years and continues to offer workshops and education opportunities for the community at Todd & Brad Reed Photography in Ludington.
“Todd Reed’s multi-generational photography studio is not only a successful business, but it is an institution,” said Eden Ünlüata-Foley, associate professor of visual arts. “He has elevated our understanding of all the visual charms of Western Michigan, anchoring our sense of belonging, while also leading by example on how an art business can grow and thrive in our area. The distinctive images he produces aren’t only for the select few.”
The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public. For more information visit www.westshore.edu.
MCE class of 1970 50-year reunion starts Friday
The Mason County Eastern class of 1970 will have its delayed 50-year class reunion this weekend from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Sheridan Township Park, at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Custer VFW, and 10 a.m. Sunday for breakfast, also at the VFW. If anyone has contact with Don Ray, please let him know. For more information, contact Ginny at (231) 462-3120 or Anna at (231) 898-2638.
International Beach Sweep today
AFFEW if sponsoring the annual International Beach Sweep as part of the International Coastal Cleanup from 7 to 8:30 p.m. today. The clean-up requires that all the garbage to be tallied and sent to the Alliance for the Great Lakes for its database.
Meet at the south concession stand at Stearns Park beach. Gloves and garbage bags will be provided. Masks are required until the we disperses into smaller groups. Please observe social distancing protocols when in close proximity of others outside of your household.
For more information, visit www.affew.org/mason-county-events.