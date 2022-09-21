Pizza night Friday at American Legion
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza on from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday for members and their guests.
Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. Many toppings are available, as are take-and-bake pizzas.
Stream sampling workshop Sept. 28
The Mason-Lake Conservation District and the Little Manistee Watershed Conservation Council are hosting a macroinvertebrate workshop as part of a stream monitoring program for the Little Manistee River.
The Michigan Clean Water Corps (MiCorps) program is a statewide, volunteer-led effort to help monitor lakes and streams across Michigan. Every spring and fall, macroinvertebrates are collected from the Little Manistee to help determine stream health.
The conservation district encourages anyone interested in fishing, stream health or rivers to volunteer to help with the project. Volunteer jobs include collecting insects in the river, sorting bugs on the streambank or working in the lab to identify insects. No prior experience is needed.
The workshop is on Sept. 28 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Sauble Township Hall located at 8906 West Six Mile Road in Irons. The presentation will discuss river health, various ways river water quality can be assessed, and how local residents can volunteer.
There will be a field day on Oct. 12 and volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. at the Club 37 north parking lot, just north of Baldwin. Volunteers will carpool to three sampling sites after a brief orientation. It is expected that sampling will take around five hours for all sites, though volunteers can visit for one or two sites, to get an idea of the process. The sampling day will be held rain or shine, so volunteers are encouraged to dress for all types of weather and bring water and lunch. Participation in the workshop ahead of time is not required, but is helpful to learn more about the process.
The conservation district will be supplying everything needed for sampling, including waders and boots.
If interested in volunteering for either field or lab portion, RSVP to water quality intern Abbey Hull at abbey.hull@macd.org or by calling (231) 757-3707 ext. 5.
Macroinvertebrates, or stream insects, are easy to sample and are great indicators of stream health. They live in the stream year-round and can indicate long-term poor or high water quality based on which organisms are found. Some species are much more tolerant of pollution than others. For example, if those insects that require high water quality are missing, and only the pollution tolerant insects are found that indicates that there is likely an issue with pollution or water quality.
Sending water samples to a lab is another excellent way to test for mineral and bacteria components in the water, but these tests only give a snapshot of water quality for that specific time sampled. To get the best understanding of the water quality and any changes that may occur, the Little Manistee Watershed Conservation Council and conservation district have been using both methods throughout the year to monitor stream health.
Agency on Aging to host tech assistance workshop at Scottville Senior Center
The Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan will be partnering with the Scottville Area Senior Center to host a free drop-in technology assistance event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.
The purpose of the event is to provide older adults with one-on-one support with their cell phones, tablets and laptops. The event is open to individuals 60 and older.
Attendees who currently own a device are encouraged to bring them to the event, so their questions can be answered directly. For those who would like to attend but do not currently own a device, a limited number of tablets will be available for participants to utilize during the event. An informational workshop will be offered for those who receive a device. Participants will be able to take the device home with them to keep following the event.
“We are incredibly excited to offer this educational event to residents in the Scottville and surrounding areas. Technology is an essential tool that can improve the well-being and help older adults connect with their community. Whether you are engaging in telehealth services, borrowing an e-book from your local library, or video chatting with friends and family, there is no better time to embrace technology and learn new skills,” says Brandon Beck, contract administrator with the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan.
For more information, contact Beck at brandonb@aaawm.org or (616) 222-7024.