WSCC Humankind series to focus on ‘Movement,’ kicks off Thursday
After four years of exploring geographical locations, from Africa to the British Isles, West Shore Community College’s Humankind series is changing its focus for the 2021-22 academic year.
“While people have greatly enjoyed our focus on different parts of the world, we think a theme could be even more popular with our audiences,” said WSCC philosophy professor Matt Sanderson, chair of the Humankind planning team. “Most people can connect in some way to a general theme, whereas that may not be the case with every country or location. Broadening our focus will allow us to explore topics of great relevance to American society today.”
The theme of the 2021-22 Humankind series is “Movement.” Topics to be explored under this include bodily ability in the context of disability rights; socio-economic mobility; transportation; immigration; anti-discrimination social movements; and climate change.
Kicking off the series will be the virtual presentation, “Eber Brock Ward: Michigan’s Forgotten Steamboat & Iron King,” by WSCC professor of history and political science Mike Nagle at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.
“E.B. Ward is a perfect figure to kick off this year’s Humankind series,” said Dr. Sanderson. “Ward’s lifetime of achievements centered around movement, whether in the form of transportation, shipping, migration and even exodus from slavery.”
“Ward’s efforts have made possible all kinds of movement with great social and economic significance,” said Nagle. “Countless migrants came to Michigan in the 1800s on Ward’s railroad and steamboats. Millions of tons of cargo travel each year through the Soo Locks in part due to Ward’s support for the construction of this engineering marvel. Railroad cars traversed the nation’s heartland by the 1860s and ‘70s on iron and steel rails manufactured in Ward’s factories. Perhaps most significant of all, Ward’s vessels were known to provide safe passage to runaway slaves bound for Canada as they escaped their bondage in the United States. Ward himself was a strong supporter of the Union during the Civil War and an ardent opponent of slavery. Audience members with an interest in Michigan history will enjoy learning more about how Ward has contributed to various kinds of social and economic movement.”
Nagle is the author of “Justus S. Stearns: Michigan Pine King and Kentucky Coal Baron, 1845-1933,” published by Wayne State University Press. He is currently working with the same press to publish a biography of E.B. Ward, which he hopes will be available sometime in 2022. The presentation will be based on some of his research for that manuscript. More information about Nagle and the book can be found at www.wsupress.wayne.edu/books/detail/justus-s-stearns.
Nagle’s presentation will be followed by time for questions and discussion with the audience.
The event is accessible via Zoom at https://bit.ly/humankindfall2021. It will be recorded and available afterwards on the college’s YouTube page. For more information about the Humankind series, visit westshore.edu or contact humankind@westshore.edu.
Fin & Feather Club to hold CPL class Oct. 1-2
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a concealed pistol license (CPL) class on Oct. 1 and 2 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville. You must register to take the class. The class will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 and all day on Oct. 2.
The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members.
Call Jim Glover to register at (231) 907-8330.
If there is enough interest, there might be a CPL Class in November.
Riverton Township changes meeting date
The Riverton Township Board has changed its meeting day from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6. The meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Riverton Town Hall, 2122 W. Hawley Road.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm to host scarecrow contest
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is hosting a homemade scarecrow contest. Participants will display their scarecrows in their front yards and they will be viewed by judges during the week of Oct. 25.
The program is free to all special needs families, as well as groups and nursing homes. For businesses and the general public, there is a $25 entry fee.
All scarecrows must be in place outside participants’ homes by Oct. 25, and should be clearly visible to judges from across the road. The public should be able to see them and smile. Judges will drive to the homes of participants in Mason, Manistee and Lake counties to look at the scarecrows. Make sure addresses are clearly marked.
A contest entry form for people in those counties should soon be available at www.circlerockingsfarm.org, and hard copies are available now. People who live farther away can mail a clear photo of their scarecrow to the farm, or email circlerockingsfarm@att.net.
Entry forms and photos must be submitted by Oct. 21 to Circle Rocking S. Children’s Farm Scarecrow Contest, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411.
Trophies will be awarded for first and second place, and ribbons will be awarded for third place in the special needs, general public and business categories. Winners will be contacted before the end of October.
For more information, call (231) 462-3732 or visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org.