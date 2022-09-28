Mason County Dems’ executive committee to meet Thursday
The Mason County Democratic Party will hold its executive committee meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, located at 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.
If you need a Zoom link, contact Liz Kannon at (248) 872-5330.
Fin & Feather Club to host CPL class Oct. 7-8
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will hold a CPL Class on Oct. 7 and 8 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville. You must register to take the class. The time on Oct. 7 is from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and all day on Oct. 8. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members. Call Jim at (231) 907-8330 to register.
Deliverable fuel assistance available through FiveCAP
In many northern Michigan households, the temperature inside is directly dependent upon how much fuel is on hand. Having enough propane or wood stocked up to keep warm for the winter is a major expense for low-income families. To ensure these residents weather the cold months, FiveCAP is offering deliverable fuel assistance to income-eligible households in its coverage area of Manistee, Mason, Lake and Newaygo counties. Households must be at or below 25% of their fuel capacity for their primary heat source.
The program is available to those who meet the income guidelines, with proof of last 30 days income. To qualify, household income must be within 150% of the federal poverty level.
Monthly income not to exceed $1,699 for a one-person household; $2,289 for a two-person household; $2,879 for a three-person household; $3,469 for a four-person household; $4,059 for a five-person household; or $4,659 for a six-person household.
To start the application process, residents just need to contact their county FiveCAP office and provide their MDHHS case number, last 30 days’ total household income, and birthdates and Social Security numbers for everyone in the household. These funds are available for a limited time. More information on this program and other services are available at the local FiveCAP office.