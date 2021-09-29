P.M. Rock and Mineral Club to welcome ‘Yooperlite’ discoverer as guest speaker
Erik Rantimaki, the discoverer of the “Yooperlite” rock in the U.P., will be a guest speaker for the Pere Marquette Rock and Mineral Club at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Rantimaki discovered and named the fluorescent sodalite rock in honor of the U.P. He gives Yooperlite tours, speaks at rock clubs and sells items through his business out of his home in Brimley. He sells Yooperlites, as well as jewelry and accessories using the rock, which will be available to purchase during the mineral club event.
The P.M. Rock and Mineral Club will be hosting six speakers, once a month for the next six months. The group meets on the second Monday of the month at LACA, with a meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m. followed by a speaker at 7.
Membership is encouraged. Members are welcome to bring rocks to be identified.
Register by Thursday for outdoor rec business pitch competition
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has partnered with the Right Place and the Michigan Outdoor Recreation Industry Office on an initiative to provide growth opportunities to outdoor recreation small businesses looking for support to start or scale operations. This regional event is for businesses geographically located in Mason, Lake, Oceana or Newaygo counties.
Selected applicants will be invited to a virtual pitch competition on Oct. 27, with awardees receiving customized support services including merchandising, prototyping, reputation management, geo-targeted marketing, photography/video and consulting.
The deadline for application is Thursday.
In order to be eligible, participating businesses must:
• be located in Mason, Lake, Oceana or Newaygo county. Scoring preference may be given to those in geographically disadvantaged areas;
• have less than $750,000 in annual revenue;
• have no more than 10 employees; and
• meet applicable industry laws and standards.
Selected applicants will be invited to the virtual pitch competition Oct. 7. An Oct. 11 pitch preparation session will help them prepare for the Oct. 27 competition.
Library celebrating Banned Books Week
The Mason County District Library is commemorating Banned Books Week until Oct. 2. The annual event celebrating the freedom to read. The library has book displays and lists featuring titles frequently challenged by censorship attempts. This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us, Censorship Divides Us.” Librarians, authors, publishers, booksellers, journalists and booklovers across the country are united in the effort to provide free access to books and ideas, even unpopular ones.
For more information, visit www.mcdlibrary.org.
Shifting Landscapes lecture series begins Oct. 4
Mason County District Library and the nonprofit Abondia Center have announced Shifting Landscapes, a new public lecture series, examining fallout from COVID-19 and many other events that have occurred over the past 20 months.
The first section, which focuses on community, and it will start on Monday, Oct. 4 with a lecture from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. It will also be held on Zoom.
Developed by a team of six community members, Shifting Landscapes looks at six topics. Three sessions will be devoted to each topic, on the first three Mondays of the month. The topic of community will be followed by science in November. With no sessions in December, the series will pick up in January with education and continue February focusing on race/racism, truth in politics in March, and ending in April with economics.
Shifting Landscapes is a collaboration between Mason County District Library and the Abondia Center.
All October and November sessions will take place at LACA, and will also be available via Zoom at mcdl.pub/SL-zoom.
All sessions are free. Attendees are encouraged to register at www.mcdl.pub/SL-register. For more information, visit the library’s website at mcdl.pub/SL-info, email the library’s head of circulation Thomas Trahey at ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org, or email Abondia Center Director Brooke Portmann at baportmann312@gmail.com.
Soup and Sweets fundraiser is Saturday
The women’s group at Evergreen Covenant Church is having a fundraiser for local mission needs. There will be a Soup and Sweets supper on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., or while soup lasts. The soups include cheesy ham, chili and chicken vegetable. There will be a variety of desserts to choose from. The address is 7396 S. Evergreen Road in Branch. The cost is $6 per person; children 5 and younger can attend for free.