IPR’s ‘Points North’ comes to library today
If you’re a fan of Interlochen Public Radio’s award-winning podcast “Points North,” host Dan Wanschura and lead producer Patrick Shea will be at the Ludington Library at 5:30 p.m. today.
The series examines humans’ role as part of the ecosystem and explores the ethical line between mending our natural world and meddling with it.
Environmental agencies across the country spend much of their time and money responding to problems past generations have created and trying to foresee future challenges.
We introduce foreign insects to control other foreign insects that are devastating plant life.
We try to stop erosion on the Great Lakes, but our short-term fixes make long-term problems. We nearly killed off gray wolves and now consider hunting them again after the population has grown.
We alter harvesting limits for deer, sturgeon, bear and moose. We manipulate fish genomes to “improve” them.
How do we know we’re fixing nature’s problems, not creating more?
All library events and programs are free.
Fall Mum Sale Thursday at Spectrum Health
The Fall Mum Sale will be held at 8 a.m. Thursday at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. Proceeds will benefit the volunteer pledge to the cancer patient assistance fund.
Fin & Feather Club to host CPL class Oct. 7-8
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will hold a CPL Class on Oct. 7 and 8 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville. You must register to take the class. The time on Oct. 7 is from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and all day on Oct. 8. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members. Call Jim at (231) 907-8330 to register.
Pizza night Friday at American Legion
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza for members and guests from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ludington American Legion, 318 N. James St. in Ludington. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. There will be many toppings, and take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Octoberfest returns Sept. 24
Octoberfest is returning to Ludington, starting with the Brews for Food event will from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 on South James Street, presented by Jamesport Brewing Company, Ludington Bay Brewing Company and Starving Artist Brewing. Live music and family activities will be included, and a portion of all sales will go to support Lakeshore Food Club.
The Octoberfest craft beer festival will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in Legacy Plaza.
Early-bird ticket-holders can get in at 1 p.m..
There will be craft beer from Bell’s Brewery and Ludington Bay Brewing Co. Wine and cider will also be served, and food available for purchase.
There will be lawn games including corn hole, Jenga, Yahtzee, badminton and more, as well as kids activities including a bounce house and coloring pages.
The event will feature live music by Marek Music Makers from 1 to 3 p.m., Jimmy Dodson from 3 to 4 p.m., and Aberdeen from 4 to 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
To volunteer, visit www.signupgenius.go/805084babaa2ea0fa7-2022.
For more information, visit downtownludington.org/octoberfest.