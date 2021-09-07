Fin & Feather club dinner, meeting is tonight
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding its monthly meeting today in the clubhouse. The club will be having a dinner meal, prime rib philly steak sandwich with fries, provided by R&T’s Colossal Kitchen, Rob & Tammy Ringler.
Dinner will start at 6 p.m. with the meeting immediately following.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet Sept. 13, craft show set for Nov. 6
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet on Monday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Post.
The Auxiliary Unit 76 has also scheduled its annual Craft and Vendor Show, which will take place Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.alaunit76ludington.us for more information and a registration form. The event is open to the public and will be held at the American Legion Post No. 76, 318 N. James St., in Ludington.
Invasive species eradication Sept. 14 in Cartier Park
On Sept. 14, from 10 a.m to noon AFFEW, the City of Ludington and North Country CISMA will be working to remove the invasive species oriental bittersweet from Cartier Park. Sign up at www.affew.org/mason-county-events. Participants will meet across from the dog park. Long pants, sleeves, and gloves are suggested.
Sable Dunes Audubon Society to host final field trip of season
The public is invited to join the Sable Dunes Audubon Society for its final field trip of the 2021 season on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at the Loomis Street boat ramp parking lot.
Join birding expert Dave Dister and explore the Ludington harbor breakwaters, Stearns Park beach, and the Sable River outlet and beach at Ludington State Park. All ages are welcome. Bring a mask for your peace of mind. Binoculars will be shared for those who don’t have them.
Library holding calendar decoration contest
The Mason County District Library is inviting people of all ages to create a seasonal drawing to decorate a calendar page.
Winning designs will be printed and sold at the Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville. Winners will receive one of the calendars they helped create.
Artists must use the back of the entry form. Entry forms are available at the Ludington and Scottville library offices and on the Library’s website www.mcdlibrary.org.
Those submitting designs must use the back of the entry form. Drawings may be reproduced if necessary. Crayons, markers, paint and ink can be used, but no pencils, metallic inks or glitter.
The contest is free to enter, and the deadline for submissions is Sept. 24.