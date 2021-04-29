Hospice of Michigan welcomes Keller as grief support services manager in Ludington, Big Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — Hospice of Michigan announces David Keller as grief support services manager in Big Rapids and Ludington. Keller’s primary responsibilities include development and implementation of grief support services and educational programs for bereaved individuals including Hospice of Michigan families and community members.
Prior to this role, Keller was a spiritual care advisor in Traverse City, where he supported Hospice of Michigan patients, caregivers and staff.
Keller received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Saginaw Valley State University and earned his master’s degree and clinical pastoral education from Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Columbus, Ohio.