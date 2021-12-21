The Mason County District Library Fun Family Friday Activity packets normally distributed every Friday at both library locations in Ludington and Scottville will be available on Thursday, Dec. 23 instead.
The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at Ludington and on the clothesline outside Scottville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Bags are limited to one per family. The bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
This week, it’s Christmas and winter fun. Make paper chains, craft with fancy cupcake papers and join the winter reading challenge (with prizes)!
You can check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books about practically any topic that interests you and your child. Find out about the seasons. Learn about winter holidays. Explore world religions and cultures. Learn about geography and history. Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about your interests. Try mel.org/kids for lots of great information and activities.
PebbleGo is one of the resources there available free to you and your child through the Library of Michigan. Go to www.mel.org/kids. Scroll to PebbleGo. Choose Social Studies, then Holidays, then Christmas. You will be in the know.
These packets are intended to be a no-stress, relaxing and fun family bonding activity.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for indoor service as well as curbside delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs, and services such as printing, faxing and copying from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, with Ludington open until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at both locations in Ludington and Scottville. For the holidays, both locations will be closed Dec. 24, 25, and 31, and Jan. 1, 2022. Children under age 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Masks are required while indoors.