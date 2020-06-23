On Monday morning, hundreds of eager campers from all over Michigan and beyond lined up for camper registration at Ludington State Park. All three campgrounds on the premises — Pines, Cedar and Beechwood — started allowing overnight camping again on Monday night.
“We’re just excited to have our visitors back,” said park manager Jim Gallie.
As soon as camper registration began at 8 a.m., the demand for a camping lot was higher than ever. Gallie explained that in past seasons, a busy first day would consist of 170 camps arriving. This season was a major exception, as just over 300 camps arrived on Monday, nearly doubling the norm.
The park is taking serious measures to keep its campers and visitors safe by following an elaborate safety plan. The park management team worked diligently to ensure the plan was thorough and safe enough, making tweaks to accommodate for each new executive order regarding COVID-19.
“Our main concerns now are ensuring our staff is wearing masks in public places,” Gallie said, adding that masks are being strongly encouraged for campers as well, and even required when entering public buildings on the campground per Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders.
In addition to mask-wearing, the camp built sneeze guards in all public contact buildings, placing a barrier between visitors and staff members. Per usual, there is a full-time janitor crew on hand that will be doing more spot checks, cleaning and sanitizing, especially in the higher contact areas like restrooms and playgrounds.
While Gallie and the park staff attempt to make things as normal as possible for campers, some sacrifices need to be made. Perhaps the biggest change in this summer’s camp routine will be the absence of park interpreter activities for the foreseeable future.
Ludington State Park’s interpreter, Alan Wernette, has the responsibility of organizing fun events for campers.
“In a typical summer, I’ll do archery once a week, fishing once a week and we have guest presenters twice a week,” Wernette said.
It’s a great time for campers. But the problem? These events attract large groups of people, something that clearly clashes with social distancing.
“State park interpreters statewide have been told we are not to do any events or any programming at all until we are given the OK from the DNR (Department of Natural Resources) executive office,” said Wernette. “If we do get a chance to do programming, it’s going to be really interesting. We’re going to have to brainstorm and figure out ways to do programs that do the opposite of what we normally do — draw big crowds.”
Though programming most likely won’t occur this camping season, all other amenities at all three campgrounds are open and available for use. Of course things may feel a little different than normal, but campers are beyond excited to get out and live a little, as camp regular Robert Smit alluded to.
“We’ve got bikes, we’ve got kayaks,” Smit said of his family. “We camp, kayak on the lake and do whatever.”
Likewise, Gallie agrees that if people are comfortable enough to go camping, Ludington State Park is an excellent choice.
“Understand that we’re doing our best to keep things clean, and respect one’s right to wear a mask,” Gallie said. “But if you think about it, there are few better places to be able to get outside and recreate while still social distancing.”