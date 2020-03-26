Those wishing to seek office on the Aug. 4 primary ballot have until 4 p.m. April 21st to submit candidate petitions. Winners of the party nomination in the primary election go on to the November general election.

Those seeking county offices must file with the county clerk. State and federal office file with Michigan Secretary of State. Township office candidates need to file with the township clerk.

Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelley asks those requesting petitions from her office, 843-8202. or wishing to file them to call first for an appointment since all county office buildings are closed due to the coronavirus.

As of mid-afternoon Wednesday the following people had filed petitions to seek the following county offices: (R=Republican, D=Democrat, inc=incumbent

Sheriff: Kim Cole, R-inc

Clerk: Cheryl Kelly, R-inc

Treasurer: Andrew Kmetz IV, R-inc

Drain Commission: Dan Rhode, R

Surveyor: James T. Nordlund, R

County Commissioners

Dist. 1: Nick Krieger, D-inc

Dist. 2: Gary Castonia, R-inc

Dist. 3: Charles Lange, R-inc

Dist. 4: Lew Squires, R-inc

Dist. 5: Steven Hull, R-inc

Dist. 6: Janet Andersen, R-inc

Dist. 7 Ron Bacon, R-inc, and Ed Miller, D