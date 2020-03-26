Those wishing to seek office on the Aug. 4 primary ballot have until 4 p.m. April 21st to submit candidate petitions. Winners of the party nomination in the primary election go on to the November general election.
Those seeking county offices must file with the county clerk. State and federal office file with Michigan Secretary of State. Township office candidates need to file with the township clerk.
Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelley asks those requesting petitions from her office, 843-8202. or wishing to file them to call first for an appointment since all county office buildings are closed due to the coronavirus.
As of mid-afternoon Wednesday the following people had filed petitions to seek the following county offices: (R=Republican, D=Democrat, inc=incumbent
Sheriff: Kim Cole, R-inc
Clerk: Cheryl Kelly, R-inc
Treasurer: Andrew Kmetz IV, R-inc
Drain Commission: Dan Rhode, R
Surveyor: James T. Nordlund, R
County Commissioners
Dist. 1: Nick Krieger, D-inc
Dist. 2: Gary Castonia, R-inc
Dist. 3: Charles Lange, R-inc
Dist. 4: Lew Squires, R-inc
Dist. 5: Steven Hull, R-inc
Dist. 6: Janet Andersen, R-inc
Dist. 7 Ron Bacon, R-inc, and Ed Miller, D