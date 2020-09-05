The Mason County Board of Commissioners will be considering a proposed capital improvement plan for the Mason County Airport and several tax levies for the year at its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room of the airport.
The capital improvement plan needs to be passed, said Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky, so it can be sent to the Michigan Office of Aeronautics.
“We meet with the aeronautics folks at the state level, and they let us know what kind of federal and state levels of funding (the county may receive),” Knizacky said. “This is the first step of that process.”
The five-year plan includes design, construction and rehabilitation of runways and taxiways. The plan also includes a proposal to purchase property.
In addition to the airport’s five-year capital improvement plan, the county board will also consider the entire county’s improvement plan.
ROSS DRAIN
The board will consider providing $86,000 to Ross Drain District Project.
According to an email from Mason County Drain Commissioner Dennis Dunlap to County Administrator Fabian Knizacky, the landowners in the drain district inquired about spreading the cost of the repairs out over three or four years. The county’s share of the cost is $21,500.
Sherman Township’s board agreed to three-year term with an interest rate of 3 percent on the advance. The $86,000 is coming from the general fund.
According to Dunlap, the first phase of the work includes the Mason County Road Commission replacing three culverts.
Knizacky said the county advancing funds to a drainage district has happened in the past.
“The county in the past years advanced some money (up front) to the drain commissioner to do some of the projects,” he said. “Because of the number of projects (the drain commissioner) has done over the last couple of years, those moneys (in the drain commission budget) have been used.”
SERT TRAILER
The board will consider purchasing a trailer for the Sheriff Emergency Response Team (SERT) from the equipment replacement fund in the amount of $18,824.
In a memo to Knizacky, Chief Deputy Oscar Davila of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office stated that the current trailer was purchased in 2005. The trailer is showing its age from being in the elements, Davila said, including the frame becoming rusted and the seals and vents not holding water out.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the county board will consider certifying the tax levies for 2020 for the Mason-Oceana 911 Center (0.14 mills), the road patrol for the sheriff’s office (0.30 mills), the Mason County Jail (0.58 mills), the Soldiers & Sailors Relief Commission (0.003 mills), the senior centers and their programs (0.27 mills) and Oakview Medical Care Facility (0.9715 mills).
The board will also consider setting Sept. 30 as its budget work session meeting.
The board will consider approving a designated assessor agreement. The resolution before the board states that the county must have a designated assessor on file with the state. A majority of the townships and cities in the county must also approve of the designated assessor.