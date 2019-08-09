Al Carlson was named this year's recipient of the Justus and Paulina Stearns Legacy Award at Friday evening's Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital "Mad Hatter" Benefit Ball.
Carlson, 88, was recognized for his contributions to the Ludington area, his years of service as an active hospital volunteer and his giving to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Foundation, according to a press release.
“I was surprised as heck,” Carlson stated in the release about being selected for the award. “I didn’t expect it at all. I was so honored.”
“It was heartwarming to see Al Carlson honored in this way,” stated Debbie Nellis, volunteer coordinator, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, in the same press release. “He’s such an upbeat, active person who always works for others’ best interests. It’s been a joy to have Al as a volunteer.”
“It’s also been a joy to have Al as a donor,” stated Kaley Petersen, director of community services and the Spectrum Health Foundation Ludington Hospital, in the press release. “Our foundation committee was really pleased to honor him with the Legacy Award because he’s so deserving of it. Al leads with his heart in everything he does, and it shows in his many accomplishments. He’s been very active in this community for years, quietly giving his time, talent and treasure. We’re just very happy to have his support of our organization and our causes.”
“I’d like to thank everyone involved for selecting me for this award,” Carlson stated. “The hospital is a good place to work and a good place to volunteer. You feel like you’re making a good contribution in the community.”
The release stated the ball raised more than $100,000. According to the release, the total will be split between three initiatives of the hospital: the Reach Out and Read pediatric literacy initiative, the Win With Wellness Fit Club health education and fitness program and the cancer patient assistance fund.
Cancer Patient Assistance Fund
Cancer impacts patients’ everyday lives: lost wages, expensive medications, travel costs for treatment, specialized food, co-pays, deductibles, and the list goes on. A cancer diagnosis will result in a financial burden that many patients are without means to handle or manage.
The hospital's cancer center averages 800 patient visits a month, according to the release. Those at the center saw financial difficulties caused stress, and that stress impeding healing, it stated. The folks who work in the center asked the foundation to provide financial assistance to help alleviate patients’ stress and help them to focus on healing. From this request, the donor-driven cancer patient assistance fund was created to alleviate financial burden. The fund is a sustainable assistance option that provides financial help for patients of the Cancer Center.
The fund has eventually reached $500,000 in principal, and it has allowed an endowment to be established. The endowment ensures funds will be available to those in need. According to the release, 124 patients received more than $93,000 as of early summer 2019.
Reach Out And Read (ROAR) is a national pediatric literacy program focused literacy and promoting success in school in learning throughout life. The hospital's pediatric office is a site for the program, according to the release.
At each well child visit, children ages 0 to 5 receive a free , developmentally-appropriate book. And older children can select a used book from a lending library set up in the clinic’s waiting area.
Parents receive instruction and education on the importance of literacy, the release stated. The hospital's pediatrics office currently provides new books to 2,700 children every year.
The fit club is a fitness and health eduction program to encourage healthy behavior in children. The organization is in 14 schools in Mason, Oceana and Lake counties. Each year is different, with new lessons, prizes and opportunities to engage in activities.
According to the release, education was provided to 3,457 students last year and 2,247 students were enrolled in Fit Club and collectively achieved 88,874 miles of activity.