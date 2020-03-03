The black tail dangled and shook from the full-length costume of the cat.
The feet were a bit different, leopard-print paws at least for two, and black gloves for the other paws. A red bow was around the collar, and the nose was painted black at the tip. Black whiskers came out from the nose.
And there was the telltale hat. A large stovepipe hat, not black, but trademark red and white.
The Cat in the Hat was on the prowl Monday at Ludington’s Lakeview Elementary School.
Jack Stidham, an eighth-grader at O.J. DeJonge Middle School, has volunteered for the past four years to dress up as the Dr. Seuss character.
