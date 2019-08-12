The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce announced the start of a new program called Leadership Mason County Monday afternoon.
The program, which begins in October, has a goal of assisting area professionals in “enhancing their leadership style and techniques” while mainly helping those participants to with ways “to identify dynamics/systems of the local community and strategically plan ways to implement change.”
“The Leadership Mason County Program is a comprehensive program and forum for future and current leaders to fine tune their leadership skills and gather an awareness of trends, challenges and issues that face Mason County,” stated Brandy Miller, President/CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, in a press release. “This project has been in the works for the better part of the last year, and we are anxious to get started.”
Applications are being accepted now, with a deadline of September 13.
The program has several goals, according to the release. Those include:
• Developing personal leadership skills in order to maximize contributions to employers, organizations and the community;
• Giving potential leaders an opportunity to meet present leaders, associate in a meaningful way with their peers and become motivated to greater involvement;
• Creating an ongoing forum for participants to gather and exchange ideas.
Leadership Mason County participants will need to commit nine, all-day training sessions. Participants will visit locations around Mason County, and they will address topics including local government, health care, education and natural resources.
Community organizations throughout Mason County also have the opportunity to submit applications to be considered for the 2019-2020 Leadership Program’s Community Project. Throughout the course of the nine-month program, participants of Leadership Mason County will collaborate to complete the selected community project.
Applications to participate in Leadership Mason County, or submit a community project, can be found at the chamber’s website, www.ludington.org/leadership-mason-county/.