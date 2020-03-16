The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce office is closed through April 6 due to the COVID-19 state of emergency declared by state and national governments.
Chamber staff will be working remotely during this time. The chamber's phone system allows for office calls to be received remotely. Please feel free to contact the office via phone or email during business hours.
All March events have been cancelled. These gatherings include Lunch & Learn, Business After Hours, LEADS, SCORE, Breakfast Bites and Leadership Mason County.
The Chamber will re-evaluate weekly and adjust accordingly.