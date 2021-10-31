LANSING — Churches and libraries aren’t typically thought of as opioid overdose prevention centers, but that could change if recent legislative efforts succeed.
An increase in the number of opioid overdose deaths has prompted lawmakers to push for treatment programs in hospitals and provide better access to lifesaving drugs.
Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, is sponsoring legislation to let all types of community organizations buy naloxone without state approval. The medicine can reverse opioid overdoses.
“There are lots of people in our communities experiencing this disorder who frequent organizations who are sometimes not equipped with naloxone,” Brinks said. “Someone with a problem is still going about their life and the places they normally frequent, and they might at any point have a need for naloxone and an emergency.”
The bill would allow nonprofit organizations, social service providers and addiction prevention and treatment facilities to purchase naloxone.
“We want to make sure as many places as possible are equipped,” she said.
The bill would cut through bureaucracy to more quickly get the drug into the hands of people who can help opioid victims, Brinks said.
“Right now, a physician must write a prescription to a specific individual for a specific medication,” Brinks said. “This eliminates that unnecessary step.”
Only licensed pharmacists and organizations approved by the Department of Health and Human Services now can distribute drugs that prevent overdose deaths, said Bob Wheaton, a public information officer for the agency.
The department “supports this legislation as a way to combat the opioid epidemic that has impacted families in Michigan and around the nation,” Wheaton said.
The department also backs an effort to implement medication assisted treatment programs in hospitals with over 50 emergency opioid overdose patients.
The second bill in the pair would create more treatment programs that use medication to treat addiction symptoms, said Adam Carlson, the vice president of advocacy for the Michigan Health and Hospital Association.
“It’s extremely important as we continue to combat the opioid epidemic here,” Carlson said.
Nineteen hospitals participate in treatment programs across the state now. The bill would mandate the creation of programs for hospitals with more than 50 overdose visits.
“Our intention is to support hospitals that see the most overdoses while avoiding creating undue administrative burden for smaller hospitals,” Wheaton said.
The bill would also allow a grant program to fund medical-assisted treatment in hospitals.
Wheaton said there is already funding in existing federal grants, but money is limited.
“Hospitals previously or currently enrolled were given grants to expand capacity to treat opioid use disorder in the emergency department,” Wheaton said.
Hospitals with over 50 emergency cases that don’t want to participate would have to submit a form to the department, Carlson said.
“The hospital would have to provide some sort of justification that they would be unable to provide services,” Carlson said. “Really, that’s geared towards remote areas without that community support readily available.”
Carlson said some rural areas don’t have the community-based treatment centers to continue addiction treatment services after individuals are released.
“We support the program being in as many hospitals as is feasible, but it’s not feasible everywhere due to the lack of community based support,” Carlson said.
Most hospitals with existing programs are in areas with community-based treatment options, according to Carlson.
“Community-based organizations are key to the medication assisted treatment programs because they’re the ones who are able to continue with them for a longer period of time,” Carlson said.
Existing community treatment programs that use medication are in Grand Rapids, Lansing and Detroit, among others. In northern Michigan counties like Cheboygan and Manistee, regional hotlines can direct individuals to treatment programs elsewhere.
“The good news is that these programs are clinically driven with both medical and behavior therapy to treat physical and mental effects of addiction,” he said.
The bills have passed in the Senate and await action in the House.