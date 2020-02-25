The Ludington City Council approved a contract with Hallack Contracting to work on the separating a storm drain near the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum during its regular meeting Monday at the municipal building.
Hallack was the low bidder in the amount of $149,515 to work on the project, and the firm was recommended by the city’s engineering consultant, Fishbeck of Grand Rapids.
Councilor Brandy Miller said the cost of the work is coming out of the local streets budget, and $140,000 was budgeted for the project initially. However, because of the funds that would have been used from that line item was initially for the relocation of the salt barn, a portion of those funds would cover the remaining $9,515.
